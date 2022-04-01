Buell Current and Future Products Get Standing Ovation at Daytona

Buell showcased the Hammerhead and 1190 SX models currently in production while unveiling two new prototypes, the Baja DR and SuperTouring, announcing their entry into the off-road and touring segments while maintaining the brand's coveted DNA customers expect.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (PRWEB) April 01, 2022
The Buell is Back mantra was reaffirmed and reinforced after a strong showing and enthusiastic response from consumers at Daytona Bike Week 2022.
"Thank You, Thank You, Thank You and now it's back to work," said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co. "We were humbled by the wildly enthusiastic response from both the media and consumers at Daytona on our current and future models. Their encouragement and insistence to keep expanding the Buell brand into new segments while pushing the power envelope was clearly heard…so as it pertains to new product development - you ain't seen nothing yet!"
Buell showcased the Hammerhead and 1190 SX models currently in production while unveiling two new prototypes, the Baja DR and SuperTouring, announcing their entry into the off-road and touring segments while maintaining the brand's coveted DNA customers expect.
The Baja DR will boast the world's fastest production dirt bike with a 175hp liquid-cooled, 72-degree V-twin engine with 101 ft-lbs. of torque. Add to this the trellis frame, adjustable swing arm for a 66-72" wheelbase, industry-standard 37" seat height with 26.75-degree rake and you've got the makings for an unmatched top-of-the-market speed and performance dirt bike. Production is planned for early 2023.
The new SuperTouring model will possess the fastest touring bike in the marketplace producing an industry-leading 185hp. It retains Buell's famous Fuel in Frame handling but will exhibit a more upright riding position, variable mounting points for hard or soft bags and room for rider customization with aftermarket touring accessories. Production is planned for winter 2022.
Opportunities to reserve a production slot for the Hammerhead, 1190 SX, Baja DR, and SuperTouring models are available now by placing a $25 reservation at http://www.BuellMotorcycle.com. You'll receive a limited-edition Buell hat too!
"We were blown away by the reception of our future models and listened closely to our customers regarding their likes and dislikes," said Dean Guard, Chief Product Engineer at Buell Motorcycle Co. "They took the time to evaluate our products and provide us with insights, and we can't thank them enough for their passionate feedback and input. We will take this information back to our leadership team and make the necessary changes to continue to deliver products that exceed their expectations."
Buell is headed back more energized than ever to deliver more Hammerhead and SX models, make improvements and prepare to launch their new Baja DR and SuperTouring models and explore opportunities to expand into new product segments as well.
Daytona Bike Week only reaffirmed that Buell is back and delivering excitement at every turn.
For future Buell updates, follow our news page on our website and our social media pages.
Website: http://www.BuellMotorcycle.com
Email for Information: Info@BuellMotorcycle.com
Press: Please put "Press" in the subject line of your email request.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/4/prweb18594853.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.