Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for April 2022

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, clinical trials, drug discovery & development, laboratory technology, pharmaceutical, pharma manufacturing & supply chain, medical device and food.
TORONTO (PRWEB) April 01, 2022
Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:
BIOMARKERS
April 26- Defogging Post-COVID Cognitive Dysfunction: Potential Mechanisms, Diagnostic Challenges
CLINICAL TRIALS
April 4- Technology Approaches to Improve Patient Enrollment in Decentralized Clinical Trials
April 5- Solve Clinical Trial Enrollment Struggles With Better Utilization of Healthcare Data
April 7- Successful Statistical Strategies for Patient Screening and Stratification
April 12- How a Platform-based, Patient-Centric, Triaging Solution Can Accelerate Clinical Trial Recruitment
April 14- Overcoming Challenges in Pediatric Clinical Trials With Digital Devices
April 19- How Principal Investigators Can Proactively Improve Patient Enrollment
April 21- The Patient Experience Using MRI in DMD Clinical Trials — "Shed light through MRI"
April 27- Let Patients Be the Guide: Clinical Trial Optimization and Design with Participant Input
April 28- A Guide to Preclinical and CMC Requirements for Conducting Clinical Trials in Australia
DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
April 5- How to Better Optimize an Oncology Drug Discovery Program
April 7- Accelerating Biologics Development to Medicines: Key Drivers of Success
April 19- Recombinant Protein Expression in the Pharmaceutical Industry: Success in CHO
April 21- Using CRISPR interference (CRISPRi) Viability Screens to Map Long Noncoding RNA Dependencies in Tumor Cells
April 29- Nuclear Receptors and Drug-Drug Interactions: How to Better Understand Potential Toxicity
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
April 5- Rapid Whole Genome Sequencing in the Ever-Evolving Age of COVID-19
April 27- Simplifying the Complexity of Scientific Informatics for R&D through Partnerships
PHARMACEUTICAL
April 12- Onsite Pharmacy Compounding for Your Phase 1 Clinical Study
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
April 6- Novel Solubility-Enhancing Excipients for Oral and Injectable Drug Products
April 20- Trends Report 2022: Findings, Challenges and Plans for a Quality Management System for Life Sciences
MEDICAL DEVICE
April 4- Design Controls — The Secret to Better Medical Devices
FOOD
April 21- Industrial Water Treatment to Implement Water Reuse at a Food & Beverage Plant — A Case Study
April 26- How to Bring Unique Dairy Alternatives to Solve Unmet Consumer Needs and Production Challenges
April 27- Build a Mature Food Safety Culture that Delivers Results — Beyond GFSI Compliance
April 28- Understanding the Potential of Cocoa Flavanols as Functional Ingredients
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://www.xtalks.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/xtalks_announces_its_life_science_webinar_calendar_for_april_2022/prweb18595118.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.