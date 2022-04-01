Focus EduSolutions is partnering with Cleveland State University to now offer industry-based Micro-Credentials in Smart Manufacturing

Focus EduSolutions is excited to announce the launch of three Micro-Credentials that will provide greater educational opportunities for a transitioning industry.

Cleveland, Ohio: Focus EduSolutions, in partnership with Cleveland State University, is excited to announce the launch of three industry-based micro-credentials in Smart Manufacturing. This will provide greater educational opportunities for a transitioning industry that drive local economies. These micro-credentials have been created by experts of the industry and in partnership with industry associations to ensure quality and alignment to the needs and operations of manufacturing today. Students taking these micro-credentials will understand the foundations of smart manufacturing, changing technologies, new operations processes, and leading the business with new technologies and data for better decision-making and stronger bottom-lines. These credentials are designed for multiple industry positions, such as those in production, engineering, and leadership.

"Northeast Ohio has a distinguished history of leadership in manufacturing the goods and materials that help drive our economy. Cleveland State University is proud to advance this important work through our new series of Smart Manufacturing micro-credentials." -Dr. Laura J. Bloomberg, Provost, Cleveland State University

"We strongly believe that micro-credentials are relevant, inexpensive, and industry-aligned to 'real-jobs', and will serve the need to upskill and re-skill the workforce in the region. While building the content for the credential, we ensured active industry participation to align better the learning outcomes and competencies required in the real world. CESMII, a leading industry association, has also given the credential a 'Proud to Partner' badge for our first series of micro-credentials in smart manufacturing. We are proud to state that we have maintained full integrity at every stage of micro-credential development. Our unique learner-centered-design model creates a better learning engagement enriched content experience for the learner with decision-based simulations, virtual labs, and interactive case studies." – Vik Aurora, Senior Vice President-Strategic Partnerships, Focus EduSolutions

The purpose of these micro-credentials is to offer professional education that addresses the needs of an industry that has not been historically well served through higher education, and is focused on addressing workforce development needs. Focus EduSolutions will be providing three Smart Manufacturing micro-credentials to provide professional development to those working in manufacturing looking to upgrade their knowledge and skill base in the Industry 4.0 transition.

These Smart Manufacturing Micro-Credentials include:



Smart Manufacturing- Building Professional Expertise in Industry 4.0: With this credential, learners will establish a foundational understanding of Smart Manufacturing, from the core underlying technologies to its impact on an organization and its people. Intended for anyone in a manufacturing company seeking to understand how modern technologies are being applied to drive value for the business. This credential will help define Smart Manufacturing in terms that can be translated into operational business value.

Advanced Proficiency in Operational Process Improvement through Industry 4.0 Technology and Strategy: This credential illustrates the advances of Smart Manufacturing versus the old way of doing business, leveraging modern technologies, methodologies, and mindset for the sake of driving value in operations. With stronger operational content there is a greater focus on the application of these technologies for data management, reporting, analysis, process modeling, and project implementation.

Advanced Leadership in Smart Manufacturing – Driving the Business with Industry 4.0 Solutions: This credential is made for the Smart Manufacturing leader who is responsible for business development, driving the bottom line, and ensuring a strong culture that can be adaptive and withstand the changes necessary to bring them into the future of Industry 4.0 in manufacturing.

Enrollment is now open for Smart Manufacturing-Building Professional Expertise in Industry 4.0. For more information and to enroll please visit: partnerships.focusedusolutions.com/csuohio/smartmanufacturing-level1

About Focus EduSolutions: Focus EduSolutions is a Boston-based company that works with colleges, universities, and industries to create micro-credentials to meet the needs of industries throughout the country. These micro-credentials are developed by Focus EduSolutions in partnership with subject matter experts directly from the industry and industry associations. Their mission is to create an education system that truly addresses the needs of the industry, provide alternative methods of education for future generations that are cost and time effective, and create stronger relationships between higher education institutions and industry, for permanent culture change and workforce development solutions. Their certificates address the skills gaps that currently exist in the workforce, assist industries in their transformational changes, and provide educational opportunities for the future generations of the industry. For more information on Focus EduSolutions please visit https://partnerships.focusedusolutions.com/whypartnerwithus.

For more information on Cleveland State University, visit http://www.csuohio.edu.

