Mediaplanet Recruits Top Personal Financial Wellness Leaders to Help Americans Recover

Mediaplanet's Personal Financial Wellness Campaign, found in USA TODAY and online, sheds light on the COVID-19 pandemic's lasting effects on Americans' finances, and provides tools and strategies to help turn this economic disaster into an economic opportunity, helping Americans retake control of their financial futures.

"Do you think the wealthiest people in the world got there without talking about money?" says Tori Dunlap, entrepreneur, influencer, and financial feminist in Mediaplanet's Personal Financial Wellness campaign. "They talk about it all the time!" The March edition of the Personal Financial Wellness campaign, releasing just in time for Financial Literacy month, explores all things money, wellness, and finance, helping Americans of all financial backgrounds get back on track on the heels of the most disruptive global public health crisis in a lifetime.

The pandemic has and continues to disrupt the U.S. economy in profound ways. Since the onset of the pandemic, 40 percent of Americans took on new debt, and today, consumer debt is at an all-time high, at nearly an average of $60,000 per American adult. At the same time, interest rates fell to historic lows, inflation rose to historic highs, and many Americans found themselves jobless and without savings. However, despite the upheaval, there is opportunity for Americans not only to get themselves back on track, but even to set themselves up for a more prosperous financial future, if they have the tools to start.

The print component of the Personal Financial Wellness campaign is distributed within today's edition of USA TODAY across major American metro markets, with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 500,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: https://www.futureofbusinessandtech.com/campaign/funding-your-future/

The campaign features top thought leadership from organizations like the Financial Counseling Association of America, Financial Health Network, and Financial Planning Association, as well as influencers like Kevin O' Leary of ABC's Shark Tank, HerFirst100k's Tori Dunlap, and BetterWallet's Marc Russell. "It's a known fact that financial literacy wasn't taught in high school or college," shares Marc Russell, financial writer, speaker, and founder of BetterWallet. "Some of us weren't taught financial literacy through our upbringing. It's on us to learn about finance and unlearn bad financial habits." Marc has built his livelihood on helping Americans elevating themselves through his advocacy and his business, teaching key concepts like budgeting, investing, and building generational wealth. He goes on to lay out actionable strategies Americans can take today to start building up their short- and long-term financial wellness.

This campaign was made possible by Rocket Loans, LightStream, CIT Bank, and Public.com.

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.

Press Contact:

David Wagner

david.wagner@mediaplanet.com

646 922 1413

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mediaplanet_recruits_top_personal_financial_wellness_leaders_to_help_americans_recover/prweb18594941.htm