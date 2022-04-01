CruiseOne®/Dream Vacations Celebrates 30 Years as a Franchise with Longest Promotion Ever

The exclusive ‘Spring Ka-Ching' anniversary promotion is good for cruise, resort and villa vacations

Travel agency franchise CruiseOne® along with its sister brand Dream Vacations, is celebrating 30 years as a travel agency franchise with is longest-running promotion ever. The ‘Spring Ka-Ching' anniversary promotion is available on all cruise, resort and villa vacation bookings from April 1 – 18, 2022, for travel June 1 – December 31, 2022. Consumers who book during this time will receive up to a $200 onboard credit for a cruise and up to a $150 credit on resort and villa vacation bookings.

"We are so proud of the success our CruiseOne/Dream Vacations franchisees and our corporate headquarters team has had over the last 30 years," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager for CruiseOne and Dream Vacations. "What better way to celebrate than to provide travelers with one of our richest and longest-running promotions ever on three vacation types – cruise, resort and villa vacations."

The ‘Spring Ka-Ching' anniversary promotion is combinable with current cruise line and resort offers. Consumers can take advantage of exclusive offers including Royal Caribbean up to $200 onboard spending, plus free pre-paid gratuities as well as Mexico Resorts offer of up to $150 resort credits, plus up to $600 resort credits.

CruiseOne/Dream Vacations has been creating seamless vacation experiences for its customers while offering the best value. Travel advisors with CruiseOne/Dream Vacations offer exquisite one-on-one personal attention walking travelers through the entire vacation planning process while offering exceptional low prices that are at times lower than "cruise line direct prices" or "online agencies." The travel agency franchise has received partner of the year, a top-ranking status by all the major cruise lines as well as national recognition for its support of military veterans.

To take advantage of the ‘Spring Ka-Ching' promotion, visit DreamVacations.com or call 1-800-278-4736.

