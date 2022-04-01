McAdams Fosters Expansion Efforts with Strategic Hire of Industry Veteran to Lead Transportation Practice

Letchworth Tapped as Vice President of Transportation

McAdams, a multidisciplinary civil engineering, land planning, landscape architecture and geomatics firm headquartered in Durham, North Carolina announced today that Will Letchworth, PE, will join its leadership team in March as vice president of transportation. A North Carolina native, Letchworth is a professional engineer with more than 18 years of experience in transportation planning and design.

Already operating within the transportation space, McAdams looks to deepen and enhance its offerings and build upon successful client engagements. Letchworth will apply additional focus and vision across all of McAdams' metros as they further develop transportation-related services.

"We have been fortunate to work alongside local municipalities, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, and a number of private clients on transportation projects and initiatives," said President and CEO, Mike Munn, PE. "Will's background and expertise will allow us to strengthen those successful engagements and create more meaningful experiences for our clients, and those they serve, as they travel throughout the country."

Letchworth has served in a variety of roles from transportation designer to principal-in-charge on projects ranging from minor traffic impact studies to multi-million-dollar transportation design initiatives. He most recently served as Carolinas Area Manager for the international engineering firm WSP. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in civil engineering from NC State University and serves as Chairman of the Johnston County Planning Board.

Letchworth is a student of the transportation industry and its evolution and believes McAdams is an ideal fit for him to continue to solve client challenges.

"Funding of transportation is shifting, and municipalities will play a larger role in developing solutions locally than ever before," said Letchworth. "We solve problems as designers and engineers, and I look forward to developing creative and impactful strategies to further invest in our relationships with our clients here at McAdams."

Letchworth has spent his career in North Carolina and brings local, regional and national relationships and connections to the firm. He also enthusiastically serves industry organizations and associations in a variety of roles, such as Meetings Chair for the Regional Transportation Alliance; member of the Board of Directors for the American Council of Engineering Companies of North Carolina; Trustee for the Professional Engineers of North Carolina Political Action Committee; and member of the Advisory Board for the NC State University Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering.

A native of Wilson, North Carolina, he currently lives with his wife, April, and daughters, Lainey and Ava, in Zebulon. In his free time, he is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys NC State Athletics, NASCAR, restoring his 1988 Jeep Grand Wagoneer and spending time with his wife and daughters.

About McAdams

Founded in 1979, McAdams is a full-service civil engineering, land planning, landscape architecture and geomatics firm headquartered in Durham, North Carolina with offices in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. McAdams is passionate about providing unique and engaging experiences for its clients and its clients' clients. McAdams understands the importance of a lasting impression and strives to bring life to the collective vision for project success. All design charts a path to the built environment, which may create budgetary or constructability constraints; however, the team works to blend creativity with reality which enables a concept to be executed. McAdams' engineering expertise and other integrated services help provide efficient and effective solutions to serve its clients' project needs. McAdams cares about the end product and shares its clients' goals.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mcadams_fosters_expansion_efforts_with_strategic_hire_of_industry_veteran_to_lead_transportation_practice/prweb18593490.htm