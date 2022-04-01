Gilbane Building Company Joins Urban Health Plan to Breaks Ground on New State-of-the Art Facility Serving the Hunts Point-Longwood Community

Gilbane, Together with Elected Officials and Partners, Join Urban Health Plan to Celebrate a Milestone in the Center's History

Gilbane Building Company today joined Urban Health Plan (UHP), one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Centers in New York State, to break ground at 1095 Southern Boulevard to celebrate the development of their newest site. The state-of-the-art, 52,000 square-foot-health care facility, will expand access to quality primary and specialized health care and house programs designed to address some of the most critical health issues impacting Hunts Point and Longwood residents.

"Gilbane is proud to serve as a partner in creating this new, modern health center that will provide vital health services to the Hunts Point-Longwood community," said John LaRow, Senior Vice President, Gilbane Building Company. "We look forward to delivering the highest quality construction and working with our design and project partners to advance healthcare access through this new facility."

Expected to open in the spring of 2024, the modern, five-story health center will also bring economic development and environmental health benefits to the community. For decades, the site occupied a dry-cleaning business, which was later damaged by fire and demolished. Under UHP's direction and control, the property is being environmentally remediated and developed by a project team consisting of Architects and Engineers, HOK; and the DI Group Group Architecture (Certified MBE), and Langan as Environmental and Civil Engineering Consultants. Gilbane Building Company is the Construction Manager while Project Management is provided by the UHP Project Management Office (UPMO) in cooperation with Real Estate, Project and Management Consultants, MCCGUSA LTD (Certified MBE). Counsel to the borrower is Holland and Knight with Sive Paget & Riesel as Environmental Counsel in cooperation with UHP General Counsel and outside Special Counsel, Paul Acinapura who is a long term legal advisor to the organization. Cicero and Associates serves as the health care regulatory and CON Consultant, while Quality Control Laboratory Services (Certified MBE) provides controlled inspections, vibration and monitoring services.

Once completed, the center will join UHP's network of 12 health centers, two outpatient mental health sites, 12 school-based health centers, and five support services sites.

"Today's groundbreaking represents a milestone for both Urban Health Plan and our community, said Paloma Hernandez, President, and CEO of Urban Health Plan. "It was 48 years ago today that our first location opened directly across the street. This new health center represents a huge step forward in increasing community access to primary care, critical specialty care services and innovative disease prevention programs. We thank everyone involved for their support and their steadfast commitment to this important project that will help us to continue our mission of improving each patients' overall health and quality of life."

The project is being financed by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) through the private placement of Tax Exempt Bonds with Preston Hollow Community Capital arranged by the investment bank of Roosevelt and Cross which served as underwriters for the bond issue.

It is funded in part thanks to a capital grant of $20,332,403 provided by Councilmember Rafael Salamanca, 17th Council District, The Bronx. The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) also provided a capital grant for the project from its Capital Restructuring Finance Program (CRFP) of $4,499,653 that was provided by the New York State Department of Health. Preston Hollow Community Capital (PHCC) a provider of specialized impact financing solutions for projects of social and economic importance to local communities, completed the $60.9 million draw down tax-exempt bond transaction through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York to fund the construction of the project.

About Urban Health Plan

Urban Health Plan (UHP), a health system of federally qualified community health centers based in the South Bronx, Central Harlem and Corona, Queens, has served the community since 1974. The organization has twelve clinical sites, twelve school-based health centers, two mental health facilities, and ten administrative and program sites. In 2021, UHP had more than 80,000 patients and more than 400,000 visits. UHP is Joint Commission accredited. For more information, visit http://www.urbanhealthplan.org

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/gilbane_building_company_joins_urban_health_plan_to_breaks_ground_on_new_state_of_the_art_facility_serving_the_hunts_point_longwood_community/prweb18590263.htm