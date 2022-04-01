MUD\WTR Launches :rest, a Caffeine-Free Blend for a Relaxing Evening Ritual

MUD\WTR follows the success of its energizing coffee alternative, :rise, with a new hero product — a calming evening drink called :rest that supports a good night's sleep.
VENICE, Calif. (PRWEB) April 01, 2022
MUD\WTR's latest product delivers a profound message: "permission to rest." Research shows that how one rests, relax, and recover supports how one rises, create and performs the next day. The "snooze and lose" mantra touted by hustle culture has led us down a path of poor sleep, diminishing our well-being. With that in mind, Venice, CA-based MUD\WTR created :rest, a caffeine-free evening blend to promote a state of calm. It's formulated to give drinkers the type of sleep that makes them want to give their pillows a high-five the next day.
If MUD\WTR were a band, :rise would be on the bass and :rest would be Norah Jones. The soothing blend is made with rooibos chai, chamomile, turmeric, cinnamon, and an all-star team of adaptogens and herbs (valerian root, passionflower, ashwagandha, and two incredible fungi: reishi and turkey tail). The taste is equivalent to curling up with a knitted afghan and reading the sixth Harry Potter book on a stormy Sunday evening. Chamomile and ashwagandha promote calm, while reishi and turkey tail support immunity. Meanwhile, turmeric and cinnamon work the antioxidant angle, and rooibos chai is helpful for digestion.
American adults have gone from sleeping an average of eight hours a night in the 1960s to just 6.2 hours a night today, according to MUD\WTR's sleep advisor, neuroscientist Dr. Jeffrey Durmer, MD, Ph.D. "This had a dramatic impact on the health and safety of Americans," says Dr. Durmer. "As the population gets less and less healthy sleep, there has been a corresponding rise in obesity, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases, diabetes, mental health issues, and immune and oncologic diseases in the United States"
:rest was designed to help society deal with its lack of slumber. "Sleep is one of the most ignored biological needs in our society, and MUD\WTR has tapped into that," says Dr. Durmer. MUD\WTR recommends pairing a cup of :rest with meditation, journaling, or watching the sunset. It is available for one-time purchases and 30-, 60- or 90-day subscriptions for $40-$100 at mudwtr.com.
"We dreamed up :rest as a protest to hustle culture. It's a reminder to treat your evening ritual like an athlete warming up for a game. This time is sacred. It's that sliver of existence when you can disconnect from the chaos, reset, and start breathing deeply again. Our society is terrified of the dark, but without the dark there is no light, and without rest, there is no rise." —Shane Heath, CEO of MUD\WTR
ABOUT MUD\WTR:
MUD\WTR is a ritual-building company on a mission to heal the mind through products, content, and experiences that evolve how we rise and rest. MUD\WTR began by offering a new morning ritual to people who no longer wanted to be controlled by coffee. Its wildly successful original product, :rise, is a blend of masala chai, cacao, and adaptogenic mushrooms that has 1/7th the amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee, providing focus and energy without the jitters, crash, and poor sleep. Today, in addition to complementing :rise with its evening counterpart, :rest, MUD\WTR is a source of mindful films, journalism, and events, all aimed at helping humans feel present and grounded amidst the messiness of life.
PRESS CONTACT:
Elizabeth Limbach
MUD\WTR Managing Editor
elizabeth@mudwtr.com
AVAILABLE SOURCES:
MUD\WTR CEO Shane Heath
Neuroscientist, sleep scientist, and Olympic sleep coach Jeffrey Durmer, MD, Ph.D.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mud_wtr_launches_rest_a_caffeine_free_blend_for_a_relaxing_evening_ritual/prweb18593397.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.