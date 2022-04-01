MUD\WTR Launches :rest, a Caffeine-Free Blend for a Relaxing Evening Ritual

MUD\WTR follows the success of its energizing coffee alternative, :rise, with a new hero product — a calming evening drink called :rest that supports a good night's sleep.

MUD\WTR's latest product delivers a profound message: "permission to rest." Research shows that how one rests, relax, and recover supports how one rises, create and performs the next day. The "snooze and lose" mantra touted by hustle culture has led us down a path of poor sleep, diminishing our well-being. With that in mind, Venice, CA-based MUD\WTR created :rest, a caffeine-free evening blend to promote a state of calm. It's formulated to give drinkers the type of sleep that makes them want to give their pillows a high-five the next day.

If MUD\WTR were a band, :rise would be on the bass and :rest would be Norah Jones. The soothing blend is made with rooibos chai, chamomile, turmeric, cinnamon, and an all-star team of adaptogens and herbs (valerian root, passionflower, ashwagandha, and two incredible fungi: reishi and turkey tail). The taste is equivalent to curling up with a knitted afghan and reading the sixth Harry Potter book on a stormy Sunday evening. Chamomile and ashwagandha promote calm, while reishi and turkey tail support immunity. Meanwhile, turmeric and cinnamon work the antioxidant angle, and rooibos chai is helpful for digestion.

American adults have gone from sleeping an average of eight hours a night in the 1960s to just 6.2 hours a night today, according to MUD\WTR's sleep advisor, neuroscientist Dr. Jeffrey Durmer, MD, Ph.D. "This had a dramatic impact on the health and safety of Americans," says Dr. Durmer. "As the population gets less and less healthy sleep, there has been a corresponding rise in obesity, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases, diabetes, mental health issues, and immune and oncologic diseases in the United States"

:rest was designed to help society deal with its lack of slumber. "Sleep is one of the most ignored biological needs in our society, and MUD\WTR has tapped into that," says Dr. Durmer. MUD\WTR recommends pairing a cup of :rest with meditation, journaling, or watching the sunset. It is available for one-time purchases and 30-, 60- or 90-day subscriptions for $40-$100 at mudwtr.com.

"We dreamed up :rest as a protest to hustle culture. It's a reminder to treat your evening ritual like an athlete warming up for a game. This time is sacred. It's that sliver of existence when you can disconnect from the chaos, reset, and start breathing deeply again. Our society is terrified of the dark, but without the dark there is no light, and without rest, there is no rise." —Shane Heath, CEO of MUD\WTR

ABOUT MUD\WTR:

MUD\WTR is a ritual-building company on a mission to heal the mind through products, content, and experiences that evolve how we rise and rest. MUD\WTR began by offering a new morning ritual to people who no longer wanted to be controlled by coffee. Its wildly successful original product, :rise, is a blend of masala chai, cacao, and adaptogenic mushrooms that has 1/7th the amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee, providing focus and energy without the jitters, crash, and poor sleep. Today, in addition to complementing :rise with its evening counterpart, :rest, MUD\WTR is a source of mindful films, journalism, and events, all aimed at helping humans feel present and grounded amidst the messiness of life.

PRESS CONTACT:

Elizabeth Limbach

MUD\WTR Managing Editor

elizabeth@mudwtr.com

AVAILABLE SOURCES:

MUD\WTR CEO Shane Heath

Neuroscientist, sleep scientist, and Olympic sleep coach Jeffrey Durmer, MD, Ph.D.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mud_wtr_launches_rest_a_caffeine_free_blend_for_a_relaxing_evening_ritual/prweb18593397.htm