2022 Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Wine Competition Accepting Wines

Wine Country Network, publishers of Wine Country International ® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions for wines and spirits, has announced that it is now accepting rosé wine submissions for the 8th Annual Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Wine Competition.

Rosé wine consumption is growing steadily in the U.S. and globally, especially during the summer months, due to its lighter body and food-friendliness. According to the IWSR, the sales volume of still rosé wine in the U.S. increased by 118 percent from 2015 to 2020. This is a massive growth compared to still wine overall, which had a smaller sales volume increase of 1.5 percent over the same period.

The 8th Annual Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Wine Competition is one of only a handful of wine competitions focusing exclusively on fresh, food-friendly rosé wines. Competition entrants can gain exposure for their wines by competing with some of the top rosés in the world. The competition accepts rosé wines packaged in bottles or cans. This double-blind competition will occur in Westminster, Colorado, and will be judged by some of the nation's top sommeliers, master sommeliers, and wine critics. All winners receive a handsome medal, royalty-free artwork, and follow-up media coverage in Wine Country International ® Magazine.

Online entry deadline: May 3, 2022

Sample delivery deadline: May 9, 2022

Bottles required: 4-750 ml

OR

Cans required: 8-12oz

Online Entry fee: $90

For more details, visit: ROSEWINECOMP.COM

Or call (303) 665-0855

