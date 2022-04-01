2022 Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Wine Competition Accepting Wines

Wine Country Network, publishers of Wine Country International ® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions for wines and spirits, has announced that it is now accepting rosé wine submissions for the 8th Annual Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Wine Competition.
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (PRWEB) April 01, 2022
Wine Country Network, publishers of Wine Country International ® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions for wines and spirits, has announced that it is now accepting rosé wine submissions for the 8th Annual Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Wine Competition.
Rosé wine consumption is growing steadily in the U.S. and globally, especially during the summer months, due to its lighter body and food-friendliness. According to the IWSR, the sales volume of still rosé wine in the U.S. increased by 118 percent from 2015 to 2020. This is a massive growth compared to still wine overall, which had a smaller sales volume increase of 1.5 percent over the same period.
The 8th Annual Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Wine Competition is one of only a handful of wine competitions focusing exclusively on fresh, food-friendly rosé wines. Competition entrants can gain exposure for their wines by competing with some of the top rosés in the world. The competition accepts rosé wines packaged in bottles or cans. This double-blind competition will occur in Westminster, Colorado, and will be judged by some of the nation's top sommeliers, master sommeliers, and wine critics. All winners receive a handsome medal, royalty-free artwork, and follow-up media coverage in Wine Country International ® Magazine.
Online entry deadline: May 3, 2022
Sample delivery deadline: May 9, 2022
Bottles required: 4-750 ml
OR
Cans required: 8-12oz
Online Entry fee: $90
For more details, visit: ROSEWINECOMP.COM
Or call (303) 665-0855
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18592542.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.