Contemporary Artist Laurance Rassin Hosts RassinART NFT Party and Warhol Factory Party at Showfields in New York City

RassinArt NFT Party is a series of events at Showfields NY taking place on every Friday of the month. Guests will have the chance to experience and explore how art and technology merge through 3D motion NFTs and augmented reality sponsored by Duggal, VaultWorks and AR/VR Dreams. Artwork by Laurance Rassin will showcase NFC authentication blockchain, powered by Real Items.

Contemporary artist, Laurance Rassin hosts RassinART NFT Party and Warhol Factory Party at Showfields in NYC on April 1, 2022 from 4pm – 8:30pm.

RassinArt NFT Party is a series of events at Showfields NY taking place on every Friday of the month. Guests will have the chance to experience and explore how art and technology merge through 3D motion NFTs and augmented reality sponsored by Duggal Visual Solutions, VaultWorks and AR/VR Dreams. Artwork by Laurance Rassin will showcase NFC authentication blockchain, powered by Real Items.

Attendees will have the opportunity to obtain their Proof of Attendance (POAP), a unique digital badge, minted in celebration of attending the event and will also receive a physical item; a paint brush from the Laurance Rassin signature paint brush collection, gifted by the artist.

"NFTs and augmented reality are an extremely powerful form of artistic expression when coupled together for a contemporary artist and also one that is eternal because of the blockchain," said Rassin.

RassinPOP along with ArtsClub will also be hosting a Warhol Factory Party from 6:30pm – 8:30pm where guests will have the opportunity to learn about Andy Warhol and create their own silkscreen prints with former Warhol studio assistant Ken Brooks. The space will be decked out with Warhol-inspired artwork by Laurance Rassin, RassinPOP.

Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy live music, drinks and alcohol- infused ice pops by FrutaPOP.

Showfields New York is located in Noho at 11 Bond St.

A Showfields RSVP is required. https://showfields.com/pages/upcoming-events

An ArtsClub RSVP is required for the Warhol Factory Party: https:// http://www.artsclubstudios.com/east-village-events/04-01-22

Sponsors include: Bazooka, FrutaPOP, Duggal Visual Solutions, VaultWorks, Trusteer Financial, Real Items, Burliuk Animation Studio, AR/VR Dreams, Food & Beverage Magazine, ArtsClub and Mela Watermelon Water.

ABOUT LAURANCE RASSIN & RASSIN ART

As a creative futurist, Laurance Rassin was the first contemporary artist to preside over the closing bell at NASDAQ. He is the artistic director and founder member of The New Blue Riders, a twenty-first century contemporary art movement. Laurance creates a sumptuous, color filled world, enveloping his audience in signature large-scale impasto oil paintings, bronze sculptures, ceramics, tapestries, and textiles. Through his work, he weaves an over-arching narrative with his original works of art, infusing humor to his whimsical characters and interior scenes allowing his fictional, almost cinematic stories, to unfold.

ABOUT SHOWFIELDS

Showfields is the ultimate lifestyle discovery store. With its mission to bring inspiration in reach to all that pass through its threshold, the brand is empowering brands to unlock retail as a channel and run "retail campaigns" using its proprietary digital and physical platform. The retail concept's flagship location is located at 11 Bond Street, New York City, with its second location at 530 Lincoln Road, Miami, and a pop-up experiential location in Century City.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/contemporary_artist_laurance_rassin_hosts_rassinart_nft_party_and_warhol_factory_party_at_showfields_in_new_york_city/prweb18593679.htm