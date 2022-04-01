The Cassina Group Begins Offering Mortgage Services Through Introlend Service First

Charleston, SC's innovation-driven real estate firm, The Cassina Group, has partnered with IntroLend to offer mortgages and refinances to their customers and clients. IntroLend Service First is licensed in both South Carolina and North Carolina and is the first agent-owned digital mortgage platform.

"We are excited to be able to offer this new service to our clients and believe it will be a great asset during the home buying or refinance process," said Owen Tyler, Managing Broker and Partner of The Cassina Group. "IntroLend's transformative model aligns well with our commitment to investing in the best cutting-edge technology for our clients and REALTORS, and we are excited to be a part of this new venture."

Since its inception just two years ago, IntroLend has hand-picked launch partners from the top-producing offices of leading realty brands across the country. The Cassina Group launched their chapter, IntroLend Service First, in the spring of 2022.

The goal of the IntroLend platform is to simplify the application, pre-approval and shopping phase of the financing process. It provides clients with one-stop shopping for a mortgage or refinance, delivering competitive bids from an extensive network of wholesale and retail lenders. With a single smartphone tap, agents can launch their client's ideal mortgage journey. This "FastTrack" text links borrowers to a sleek digital loan application while introducing a dedicated Finance Manager, who provides white-glove service from lightning-fast pre-approval to loan closing. The platform represents the ultimate hybrid of technology, service, and lender competition to ensure that borrowers get the best loan rate and terms, with the least possible friction.

To learn more about IntroLend Service First or The Cassina Group, please visit CassinaGroup.com/Financing.

About The Cassina Group

The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. The firm is managed by Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker, and founding partners Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine, Inc. 5000, T3 Sixty and SC Biz News. For more information, visit http://www.CassinaGroup.com or call 843-628-0008.

