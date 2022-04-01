1st Annual Web3 Law Conference Promises Stellar Speaker Lineup

The inaugural 1st annual Web3 Law Conference convenes April 7-8, 2022 with a powerful lineup of industry experts.

Web3 Law Center and the Web3 Law Conference are excited to announce the powerful speaker lineup set to appear at the inaugural conference April 7-8th, 2022. We are proud to announce that the keynote speaker is Dawn DeBerry Stump, Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). At the conference, Mrs. Stump will be heading up an event titled ‘Fireside Chat with the Commissioner' on April 7th. She will lend us her expertise in commodity futures, agriculture, and renewable energy matters.

Joining Commissioner Stump are legal experts, business owners, thought leaders, and Congressional Hill Staffers. The exciting lineup includes:



Judge Alan Albright, Federal District Judge for the Western Division of Texas, Waco Division. Judge Albright has vast legal experience in federal courts and the ITC. He will be providing legal updates on matters related to law and web3.

Professor Adam Klein, Senior Lecturer at the University of Texas at Austin Law School. Mr. Klein is also Deputy Director of The Robert S. Strauss Center for International Security and Law. He will lend his expertise to the Web3 Law Conference speaking on Crypto, Government Surveillance & Civil Liberties.

Anne Termine, Bracewell Government Enforcement & Investigations Group. Ms. Termine leads the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain practice at Bracewell, LLP. She is a frequent speaker and publisher of articles on the compliance and enforcement issues surrounding derivatives, in particular swaps and swap dealers, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Ms. Termine will be joining Commissioner Stump at the Fireside Chat.

Charles Brown, founding member of the Web3 Law Center. Mr. Brown will be speaking on Property Rights and Augmented Reality at the Web3 Law Conference. With decades of award-winning legal experience, Mr. Brown is considered a thought leader on a variety of legal topics.

Additional speakers include industry experts from Bracewell, LLP, Ernst & Young, Littler Mendelson, P.C., Susman Godfrey, LLP, The James Street Group, The Blum Firm PC, G. Dowd Law, and AC Partners, Inc. We are also excited to have speakers from the House Committee on Agriculture and the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.

"Web3 is a new concept for many people, which is why we want our inaugural conference to include an assortment of opinions, ideas, and expertise. We want people to come away from the conference feeling inspired and educated about web3."

About the Web3 Law Conference

The Web3 Law Conference convenes April 7-8, 2022 in Austin, TX. It is the 1st annual conference sponsored by the Web3 Law Center. The conference provides a unique opportunity for individuals, law firms, students, and industry experts to come together to learn more about web3. Click here to register now!

The Web3 Law Conference is being held at The LINE Austin. The conference will also be available remotely for those unable to attend in person. In-person and remote attendees will have access to speaking engagements, roundtable discussions, networking events, and social engagements. Attendees will also receive a free conference NFT. University and law students will have access to career assistance and complimentary Web3 Law Center membership.

About The Web3 Law Center

The Web3 Law Center is an innovative and growing organization dedicated to helping businesses, lawyers, law firms, and students prepare for all that web3 has to offer. The mission of the Web3 Law Center is to:

Create a community of legal and industry leaders.

Educate as to the various areas of law impacted by Web3.

Offer career opportunities to the next generation of attorneys.

"At Web3 Law Center, we are building a community that will be ahead of the curve and will be able to stand up to the demands of changing technologies."

