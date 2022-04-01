Mount Sinai Health System Launches First-Ever Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening Unit in New York City

Philanthropist Robert F. Smith, Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Chris Tucker, and Dr. Ash Tewari, System Chair, Department of Urology of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai available for photos and interviews at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on April 1 at 2 p.m. in Harlem. The Mobile Unit to Support Prostate Health in the Black Community.
On Friday, April 1 at 2p.m., the Milton and Caroll Petrie Department of Urology at Mount Sinai will host a ribbon cutting ceremony in Wagner Houses' Community Plaza Ground, 451 East 120th Street, to celebrate the launch of the Mount Sinai Robert F. Smith Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening Unit. The community-based wellness initiative, launched in partnership with the Mount Sinai Health System, was created to support prostate health in the Black community. Philanthropist Robert F. Smith, philanthropist and entertainer Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, comedian Chris Tucker, Dr. Ash Tewari, System Chair, Department of Urology of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and other Mount Sinai leaders will be in attendance.
Made possible by a donation from Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, the mobile unit brings state-of-the-art imaging equipment and specialized staff directly to the communities that need them most, offering screenings and tests, including:
- Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Test
- Digital Rectal Exam (DRE)
- ExactVu Mico-Ultrasound System
- EchoNous Bladder Scanner
- Genomic Test
The initiative is led by Dr. Ash Tewari, System Chair, Department of Urology of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who is a world renowned urologist and prostate cancer surgeon. As Director of the Center of Excellence for Prostate Cancer, he leads a multidisciplinary team committed to improving prostate cancer treatment, research, and education. The department sees over 100,000 patients annually and is at the forefront of urological care.
For more information about the Mobile MRI Unit, visit https://reports.mountsinai.org/article/uro2022-07-mount-sinai-prepares-to-launch-mobile-unit
WHO
Philanthropist Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners
Steve Harvey
Cedric the Entertainer
Chris Tucker
Dr. Ash Tewari, System Chair, Department of Urology of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
WHAT
Ribbon-Cutting Celebration to Launch the Mount Sinai Robert F. Smith Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening, a community-based wellness initiative to keep black men healthy.
WHEN
Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2p.m.
WHERE
Wagner Houses
451 East 120th Street
New York, NY 10035
Community Plaza Grounds
All media must RSVP to Lindsey.DiazMacInnis@mountsinai.org.
About the Mount Sinai Health System
The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai advances medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 415 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the top 20 U.S. hospitals and is top in the nation by specialty: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals" among the country's best in four out of 10 pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and No. 14 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding. Newsweek's "The World's Best Smart Hospitals" ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally. For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
