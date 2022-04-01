Popular Tampa Bay Blueberry Festival Returns to Keel Farms Starting Saturday April 9, Includes Launch of RESOLVE Beer to Support Ukraine

Two weekend event celebrating the spring blueberry harvest is presented by Keel Farms and Keel & Curley Winery in Plant City

The 14th annual Tampa Bay Blueberry Festival at Keel Farms is happening April 9, 10 and 16, 2022 and will be open 8am to 6pm each of the three days on back-to-back weekends.

On the eve of the Blueberry Festival, on Friday April 8, there will be a special launch of limited-edition RESOLVE beer to raise funds for Ukrainian humanitarian relief. Click here to learn about the personal back-story of Keel Farms' owner Clay Keel and his Ukrainian friend who owns a brewery in Kyiv.

The Tampa Bay Blueberry Festival is a family and pet-friendly event featuring over 100 food and craft vendors, live music, a kids' zone, u-pick blueberries and a wide selection of award-winning wines, beers, and ciders.

The festival is always well attended so to ensure an excellent experience for all guests, this is a ticketed event. Tickets are limited and are on sale now. Pre-purchasing tickets is strongly encouraged.

Water will be available along with food and drinks. No outside food or beverage is permitted. Picker tickets will include buckets, no outside buckets or containers are permitted.

There are check-in windows of 8am-11am, 11am-2pm and 2pm-5pm available to allow for ease of parking and reduced traffic.

Centrally located in Plant City, just east of Tampa, the Tampa Bay Blueberry Festival offers fun for all ages amid the beautiful backdrop of the Keel and Curley winery and farm.

*When: April 9, 10, 16, 2022

*Where: Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms: 5210 W. Thonotosassa Road, Plant City, FL

*Directions: Take exit 17/Branch Forbes Rd off I-4 and drive 1.3 miles north on Branch Forbes Rd, follow parking attendants and signage at Thonotosassa Rd.

To purchase Blueberry Festival tickets, visit the Keel Farms Festival page

For information about the history of Keel Farms click here

