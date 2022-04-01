Global Brewers Unite to Create RESOLVE Beer to Support Ukrainians

Keel Farms Agrarian Ale + Cider and 42 North Brewing Company are partnering with brewers around the world to make RESOLVE, an open-source beer collaboration to raise funds for Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief

Keel Farms is doing its small part to help Ukrainians by inviting all global brewers to join an open-source beer collaboration initiative. Over 20 breweries are making RESOLVE Beer at their respective breweries using the same open-source shared recipe and same beer can label.

Participating breweries are donating proceeds of RESOLVE beer sales to not-for-profit organizations that are providing humanitarian support to Ukrainians. The Global Empowerment Mission and the World Central Kitchen are beneficiaries of this initiative. They both provide humanitarian aid for refugees.

Background Story:

Clay Keel, owner of Keel Farms, spent the early part of his beer-making career in East Aurora, New York at 42 North Brewing Company, working beside Ukrainian brewer, Naz Drebot. A few years ago, Naz chose to take his knowledge back to his homeland to open 2085 Brewery in Kyiv.

Watching the horrific Russian invasion on the news spurred the owner of 42 North Brewing Company, John Cimperman to collaborate with Keel and Drebot to create an initiative to benefit the people of Ukraine. Drebot worked on the Kellerbier style recipe, and label design featuring the iconic Ukrainian sunflower, while the war raged around him. They named the beer "RESOLVE", a word often used to describe the brave and resilient Ukrainian people.

"This war has hit me and those that know Naz really hard," said Clay Keel founder of Keel Farms Agrarian Ales. "I met Naz in 2014 and we went through the ups and downs of starting a new brewery together with our friend John Cimperman. All Naz ever wanted was to start a brewery in his home country of Ukraine. It was his dream finally realized, and then it was taken away along with the freedom, safety, and livelihood of so many Ukrainians. We're all brewing RESOLVE to give Naz a ray of hope during this tragic invasion, and to offer humanitarian support to his fellow Ukrainian people."

Any breweries that want to join the effort will be given the recipe and artwork for the cans. To date, over 20 breweries have signed up to brew RESOLVE, half of which are located in Europe. For more information about how to get involved and to see a list of participating breweries click here.

Keel Farms will be selling a limited amount of "RESOLVE" cans starting April 8th, 2022 in their tasting room on the eve of the annual Tampa Bay Blueberry Festival at 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. Plant City, Florida.

For more information about the RESOLVE Ukrainian Beer global initiative visit: https://www.resolveukrainebeer.com/



