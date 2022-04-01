Kerry Group has completed the acquisition of Natreon, Inc.

Natreon, Inc. is proud to announce the completion of our acquisition by Kerry, the world's leading taste and nutrition company.

Initially founded on the vision to expand Ayurvedic botanical ingredients research and development, Natreon has now evolved into a global specialty ingredient company with a broad portfolio of products supported by clinical research and a strong US and foreign patent portfolio. Natreon's botanical ingredient portfolio is aligned with shifting consumer preferences toward natural products with key attributes such as supply chain transparency and sustainability, extensive clinical studies, and trusted quality. As such, we have supported over 200 industry-leading global manufacturers and brand marketers in the co-creation of on-trend products for dietary supplements and food & beverage markets.

"Natreon was founded in response to a growing interest in scientifically studied Ayurvedic products. Since its beginning, Natreon has remained committed to ensuring the quality, tradition and scientific evidence of its ingredients, and our acquisition by Kerry gives us an ideal partner to continue this mission. Natreon's commitment to science and quality has helped us differentiate ourselves in the natural products market, and is resonating with brand marketers and consumers, and we are proud of that fact." said Dr. Sanni Raju Kalidindi, CEO of Natreon.

"We are proud of the impact and positive response we have had in helping consumers meet their wellness goals, and believe that our impact will be amplified as part of Kerry. Twenty years after our founders established Natreon, I am amazed to see our global reach and the positive impact our team has had in the communities we serve - and this is just the beginning." said Bruce Brown, President of Natreon.

Furthermore, Natreon is pleased to announce that it has expanded its efforts to support underserved communities to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide, through a $25,000 donation to Vitamin Angels. Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes for the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and children – by delivering evidence-based nutrition interventions.

"Our commitment to health extends beyond our customers," said Sanni Raju Kalidindi, CEO. "Through our donation to Vitamin Angels, we're able to support the health of those in need around the world, and in our own communities here in the U.S."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Natreon, a company that truly cares about making the world a healthier place," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder & President. "Together, we will reach even more nutritionally vulnerable women and children around the world with the essential vitamins and minerals they need for a healthy future."

William Hood & Company, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Natreon in the transaction, and Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf LLP served as legal counsel to Natreon in the transaction.

About Natreon:

Natreon is a leader in nutritional ingredient innovation, quality, and research. Trusted by manufacturers for over 20 years, Natreon's patented ingredients are derived from nature and founded on evidence-based Ayurveda. Committed to quality, its extracts are purified and standardized using proprietary process technology and controls that result in optimal levels of bioactive constituents. Natreon's ingredients have been used in 52 clinical trials that have supported 40 publications and 26 active patents. Natreon brings storied knowledge and expertise in botanical cultivation and extraction, and its ingredients are sustainably sourced through an integrated supply chain to ensure quality and potency. Natreon has its global headquarters in New Jersey and a state-of-the-art R&D facility in Kolkata, India. Natreon's products include: Sensoril® ashwagandha, PrimaVie® shilajit, Capros® amla, Crominex®, AyuFlex®, and Ayuric®.

