Door Design Lab, a door dealer from Paramus, New Jersey, extends the Avon collection with Gold Aluminum Strips Design.

Door Design Lab specializes in Belldinni prefinished interior doors, made in modern European style, manufactured, and exceptionally crafted in the USA. After the update, the Avon collection offers 140 interior door models. Due to the significant demand for doors with silver aluminum strips, DoorDesignLab has introduced models with gold aluminum strips to enrich the wide range of products. Prefinished doors of the Avon collection are constructed in stile and rail design. The primary material is MDF, covered by eco-friendly plastic laminate. Now customers can find a remodeling solution that best suits existing interiors. The new product offers beauty, quality, and convenience.

The Avon lineup represents interior doors in 4 exclusive colors. Light Urban and Dark Urban reproduce the concrete plaster surface. This unique finish ideally fits for modern and chic high-tech interior style. Minimalistic apartments are the best solution for dynamic, motivated, and ambitious people. Veralinga Oak represents the classic wenge color with a deep wood structure. The wood pattern is located very neatly and fully corresponds to natural wood. In the central part and the vertical elements of the doors, it runs vertically, in the horizontal parts - horizontally. This finish is excellent for timeless classic interiors. Another color, Ribeira Ash, is an innovative and sleek solution in a neo-classic style. A tender gray tone with natural wood pattern can transform any space into a creative and cozy home. Every color family is made from eco-friendly polypropylene (PP) laminate that is scratch- and water-resistant, without sunlight fading and discoloration.

Avon collection is a factory prefinished, sanded, and available in the most popular widths or heights to meet any interior door design need. In addition, experienced sales managers in the call center will assist you in configuring any entries you like, from double swings for living rooms to pocket doors for closets or bedrooms.

We accept messages via Instagram account, Facebook account, and Pinterest account. Everyone is most welcome at the Door Design Lab showroom in Paramus, NJ!

At our showroom, you can find a variety of interior doors, exterior doors, and a rich choice of hardware. Our team will provide you with professional personal advice on the door design, pricing, shipping, manufacturing, and configuration. We offer installation support as well.

