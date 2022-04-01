SEOHost Principal: In The Wake Of COVID, SEO Is More Crucial Than Ever

Terry Cane, Chief Operating Officer of SEOHost.net, believes that search engine optimization has never been more important than it is now, in the aftermath of COVID-19.

COVID-19 remains one of the most disruptive global events in recent memory, accelerating trends such as eCommerce and digital transformation to a breakneck pace. According to analyst McKinsey, in just the first three months of the pandemic, the world experienced ten years of technological advancement. Businesses around the world grappled with the challenges of distributed work while online retailers and Software-as-a-Service developers saw a surge in business.

According to Cane, as the world slowly approaches what some believe—or hope—to be the pandemic's end, businesses with an understanding of SEO face an enormous opportunity.

"As restrictions lift and life returns to some semblance of normalcy, people are going to be eager to visit physical retailers again," she explains. "Local businesses would do well to update their Google My Business listings. Up-to-date name, address, and phone information is a must, whilst content focused on how they're once again open could pull in both traffic and business."

Cane believes that the online world will see just as much of an increase in traffic and interest. With customers no longer as concerned about lockdowns or job loss, she holds that they are highly likely to start searching with purchase intent once more, if only to regain some semblance of normalcy and control. The recent quality-focused algorithm updates from Google provide an even greater opportunity for the right brands.

"The coronavirus changed the world in ways we never could have predicted, ultimately accelerating global adoption of hybrid work and a digital ecosystem," says Cane. "With more of our lives online than ever and Google doubling down on quality and performance, failure to optimize almost guarantees that you'll lose out to savvier competitors."

"At this point, it's difficult to say if the pandemic is truly over or we're on the verge of another wave," she concludes. "However, one thing is clear to me. When the dust finally settles, the winning businesses will be the ones that maintained their SEO."

