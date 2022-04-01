Challenger Introduces Loop, A First To Market Sales Coaching Technology, to Improve The Purchase Experience

Challenger's SaaS product uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to surface real-time customer feedback and close more deals.

Challenger, a leading provider of training, technology and consulting in sales, today announced the launch of Challenger Loop. A first-of-its-kind SaaS product, Loop brings transparency and clarity to the sales process by adding the customer perspective into sales performance. The software collects win/loss data and customer feedback providing a holistic perspective on the quality of purchase experience.

Challenger research shows that the actual purchase experience is most often the determinant factor in whether or not a sale will close. Sellers have tried to conduct these win-loss analyses for decades, but struggle to achieve accurate measurements. This is because the information they input into CRM systems is often biased, lacks context or comes too late in the sale, resulting in preventable loss. By uncovering what impacts preventable loss, teams adjust their customers' sales journey and change the outcome. To facilitate this change, Challenger brings its proven era-defining sales approach, training and research to life through Loop, creating a technology solution that improves the sales experience in real time.

"With Challenger Loop, salespeople and managers can, for the first time, improve in-motion deals by receiving and analyzing data and then injecting proven best-in-class training into that deal," said Andee Harris, CEO of Challenger. "We are adding a layer of transparency and clarity so the customers' perspective is continually top of mind throughout the sales journey, which will support short-term results and long-term success."

Loop facilitates the sales teams to understand why deals are won or lost, pushing automated surveys to customers via a CRM to collect candid feedback. The survey results are captured and the collected data is shared via a dashboard tailored to sellers, managers and leadership roles ensuring each user access to the best information. Purchase confidence scores, skillset heatmaps, competitive positioning insights, NPS gauges and more are all incorporated into this dashboard providing a complete picture of the current purchase experience and highlighting areas for improvement.

Key features of Loop include:



Candid customer feedback, win/loss analytics and live deal surveys provide a 360° perspective on the quality of the experience

A built-in partnership with Medallia, the market leader in customer experience surveys featuring best-in-class natural language processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Evaluation criteria built on continuous Challenger research into B2B buyer behavior and seller performance

Loop drives more authentic and curated coaching experience using text sentiment to pull key improvement focus areas for departments to curate training sessions for their sellers. By combining Loop's coaching insights with Challenger's library of training resources, organizations enhance their purchase experiences and drive better sales outcomes.

To learn more about Challenger Loop and how you can win today's complex sale, visit https://www.challengerinc.com/.

About Challenger

Challenger is a global leader in training, technology, and consulting to win today's complex sale. The company delivers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to sales, marketing and customer service teams. Challenger's training and consulting is provided through in-person workshops, eLearning and workflow tools, diagnostic and assessment offerings and other sales acceleration modules. Underpinned by the world-renowned, research-based Challenger™ and Effortless Experience™ methodologies, Challenger's solutions help enterprises adopt, develop, communicate and implement more effective commercial strategies on a global scale. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia with additional offices in Chicago, London, Hamburg and Sydney. For more information, visit http://www.challengerinc.com.

About Loop

Loop is Challenger's latest SaaS product that uses real-time customer feedback to help sellers improve the sales experience. From Challenger research, we know that if you ask customers why they buy or don't buy– the purchase experience is the determining factor more often than all the other drivers (company brand, product and service delivery or value-to-price ratio) combined. Loop uses decades of Challenger's approach plus Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing to surface previously unmined and unused data to dramatically improve the purchase experience.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/challenger_introduces_loop_a_first_to_market_sales_coaching_technology_to_improve_the_purchase_experience/prweb18593746.htm