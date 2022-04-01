Tamara Cohen Daley Joins Abt Associates as Principal Associate for Behavioral Health

Tamara Cohen Daley is joining Abt Associates as a principal associate for behavioral health. Daley has 20 years of behavioral health, disability, and social-policy project leadership and evaluation experience. She leads business development for behavioral health opportunities with a focus on developing client relationships and overseeing capture and proposal efforts. She also coordinates communication and collaboration across more than 40 Abt staff who have experience in behavioral health areas.

Daley has worked with a variety of federal agencies, including Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, National Institute of Mental Health, Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services' Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, Social Security Administration, and Department of state. She also has worked with foundations, city governments, and universities. She designs and conducts research in behavioral health, from qualitative and mixed-methods studies and survey design to evaluability assessments.

"The mental health pandemic that COVID-19 spawned continues to affect Americans of all ages and in all regions," says Abt Chief Growth Officer Paul Kolebuck. "Tamara's expertise and experience will enable Abt to help clients and their program beneficiaries address the ‘other pandemic' and the difficult challenges it presents."

Daley holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in clinical psychology from the University of California Los Angeles and a B.A in psychology from Grinnell College. She has done postdoctoral training at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill's Frank Porter Graham Child Development Center.

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that combines data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people's lives. We partner with clients and communities to advance equity and innovation—from creating scalable digital solutions and combatting infectious disease, to mitigating climate change and evaluating programs for measurable social impact—and more. https://www.abtassociates.com/



