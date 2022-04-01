Advancements to Explore Innovations in Energy Efficient Snowmaking Solutions

Learn how technology is reinventing the process of making snow.

Scheduled to broadcast Q3/2022 on Bloomberg TV, an upcoming episode of the award-winning television series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on developments in sustainable water sourcing technology.

In this segment, viewers will learn about recent developments in snowmaking solutions as the show explores the Renewable Snowmaking Company (ReNewSnow). With nearly zero carbon emissions, audiences will hear how the technology is set to disrupt the world of snowmaking with solutions that enable ski resorts to reduce costs as well as their carbon footprint.

Traditional snowmaking systems pump water from large rivers and lakes up the top of the mountain, from where it is distributed to snow guns set along the trails. Pumping the large amounts of water required to do so is energy intensive, costly, and can contribute to climate change. Viewers will see how ReNewSnow's technology is reversing this process helping ski areas use water from the mountain's accessible, high elevation springs and streams to feed nearby snow guns.

"Ski areas are facing serious challenges, as they cope with climate change and rising energy costs. We think our technology will help ensure they can overcome these challenges and continue to play a vital role in the economic development and financial well-being of rural communities for years to come," said Vittorio Pareto, CEO of ReNewSnow.

In addition, the show will explore how ReNewSnow's sustainable technology can help resorts open earlier, close later, increase snowmaking capacity, and cover remote trails.

"The SnowPod technology reverses the currently used pumping process – creating a more efficient and sustainable means of sourcing water for making snow," said Kristy Sakell, producer for the Advancements series.

About Renewable Snowmaking Company:

ReNewSnow addresses both the economic and the environmental impact of snowmaking. Its technology allows operators to gather water from high-elevation springs and streams, thereby eliminating the cost of pumping it from legacy sources across several miles and thousands of feet up the mountain. The system is designed to be fully automated, meet local permitting and regulatory requirements, and to be seamlessly integrated into the ski area's existing snowmaking operation. With no upfront cost, ski areas can immediately cut snowmaking expenses by 30%, and can reduce their carbon footprint by more than 80%.

For more information, please visit http://www.renewsnow.ski

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/advancements_to_explore_innovations_in_energy_efficient_snowmaking_solutions/prweb18590548.htm