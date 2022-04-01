Storefront acquires What a Space to create the leading Italian company focusing on flexible and short-term retail

The world's leading marketplace for the flexible rental of retail and event spaces expands with the merger of Italian competitor.

STOREFRONT, the world's leading marketplace for short-term rental, has acquired Italian competitor What a Space as the demand for retail continues to grow stronger in Milan, Rome and across Italy following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move sees Storefront combine all of What a Space's assets with the Storefront.it website to offer the largest selection of pop-up retail spaces, event venues and art galleries.

Mohamed Haouache, CEO of Storefront, said: "The world of commercial real estate is changing fast. The pandemic has accelerated the trends we were already seeing and Storefront is perfectly positioned to help landlords adapt to these changes and provide exactly what renters want by expanding its offering in Italy.

"The acquisition of What a Space allows us to offer more flexible rentals to a broader range of renters. We know there is a huge appetite for short-term rental for retail and events in Italy and we are looking forward to helping more businesses run physical events in the country."

Andrea Sesta, What a Space CEO and Founder, said: "I'd like to thank everyone who has worked and supported What a Space since its founding in 2013. It's been a long journey, with many ups and downs: the passion and dedication that each of you demonstrated for this company has been fundamental to make it grow over the years and an extraordinary source of inspiration for the founders.

"We have helped hundreds of brands and individuals run thousands of physical events such as pop-up stores, corporate events, private parties and fashion showrooms.

"In Storefront we have found a business that cares for our customers as much as we do. I am confident they are best positioned to continue offering the high level of service What a Space prided itself on.

"I encourage anyone interested in short-term rental in Italy - either renters or landlords - to look to Storefront."

The Covid-19 pandemic put unprecedented pressure on traditional physical retail with lockdowns across 2020-2021, forcing stores to shut and people to remain at home. Now, as the world opens up, the demand for physical retail experiences and events is greater than ever and Storefront is positioned to power this trend.

Mr Haouache said: "I'd like to thank Andrea and his team for the great work they have done. What a Space is a brilliant company and something they can be very proud of. We have been aware of them for a number of years and I am delighted to be able to secure this merger and offer our global clients the best spaces in Italy for their next event.

"It's an exciting time for Storefront and we are looking forward to the next few years as we play a pivotal role in the future of retail."

