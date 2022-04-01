Food Gardening Magazine Publishes Special Garden Tools Issue

Food Gardening Network's April 2022 issue explores different pruning shears, 10 DIY garden tools, plus five fruits and vegetables to plant this month.
BOSTON (PRWEB) April 01, 2022
Food Gardening Network, publisher of Food Gardening Magazine, has released their April 2022 issue, highlighting different types of pruning shears, 10 DIY garden tools, plus five fruits and vegetables to plant this month.
Featuring four videos and articles, the April issue of Food Gardening Magazine helps readers determine which type of pruning shears are right for them, shares 10 do-it-yourself garden tools, and reviews which plants are ideal for planting this month.
Senior Editor and Producer Amanda MacArthur says, "As a new gardener, I remember staring blankly at the rows of hanging garden shears and figuring they must all be pretty much the same."
In Choosing Between Types of Pruning Shears, readers in similar situations get an introduction to three types of general-purpose and task-specific gardening shears as well as a review of several models.
In 10 Easy DIY Garden Tools You Can Make, MacArthur explores some unique ideas to make gardening easier with 10 tools and accessories readers can make from regular household items.
This April issue of Food Gardening Magazine also offers readers helpful gardening advice in The 5 Best Things to Plant in April. While there is a lot that readers can plant this month, these five need to establish themselves before the summer heat.
Plus, readers will find a Thai-inspired recipe with the new "how-to" video for Red Curry Coconut Zucchini Noodles. This dish highlights garden-fresh zucchini, butternut squash, and the sweet flavors of lime and coconut milk to balance the spiciness of red curry.
The April issue of Food Gardening Magazine also includes in-depth articles about rhubarb, strawberries, and summer squash. These articles explore Food Gardening Network's latest collections while providing valuable information on their own. Subscribers get instant access to the premium collections themselves, too.
In Dividing Rhubarb: Splitting, Transplanting, and Methods for Moving, readers can explore the options for dealing with a rhubarb plant that's growing too large.
In Everbearing Strawberry Plants vs. June-Bearing Strawberries, subscribers can learn the differences between the two types of strawberries and discover five varieties of each, including a unique white strawberry with an unusually tropical flavor profile.
10 Summer Squash Companion Plants You Want in Your Garden shares the flowers and vegetables that will help squash and zucchini thrive by adding nutrients to the soil, attracting pollinators, or protecting them from harmful pests.
The April issue of Food Gardening Magazine offers readers four feature articles, four accompanying videos, and three Collection Close-Ups spotlighting rhubarb, strawberries, and summer squash. These collections offer comprehensive, in-depth information about a single fruit, herb, or vegetable, from starting seeds to dealing with pests and diseases and from nutrition facts to delicious recipes.
View the April 2022 issue of Food Gardening Magazine now.
About Food Gardening Network: Food Gardening Network was founded by home food gardeners and for home food gardeners—the mission is to serve gardeners with tips, tools, advice, and recipes for growing and enjoying good food at home. During the Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020, it became apparent that home food gardening would grow beyond a hobby for many home gardeners. Food Gardening Network launched in January of 2021 as an all-encompassing resource for gardeners of all skill levels, with in-depth articles on planning, planting, maintaining, and harvesting home garden crops. Food Gardening Network also includes easy-to-prepare recipes so home gardeners can enjoy the fruits of their labors in delicious, creative ways.
Contact: To request complimentary press access to Food Gardening Network, or to speak with a member of our team, please contact Christy Page at Christy@Mequoda.com or (617) 217-2559. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest on @FoodGardeningNW and on Facebook @FoodGardeningNetwork
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/food_gardening_magazine_publishes_special_garden_tools_issue/prweb18578379.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.