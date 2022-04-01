eMazzanti Technologies Recognized as IAMCP P2P Awards Americas Bronze Winner

NYC area business technology consultant and MSP recognized by the International Association of Microsoft Partners (IAMCP) for excellence in partnering across the global IAMCP community

eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area business technology consultant, MSP, and Microsoft Partner announced today that the International Association of Microsoft Partners (IAMCP) has named the company as the IAMCP P2P Awards Americas Bronze Winner. The award recognizes IAMCP members for excellence in partnering across the global IAMCP community.

The IAMCP P2P Awards contest is an annual event designed to recognize excellence in partnering activities with other IAMCP members. The contest invites submissions from members about their P2P activities in the previous year and identifies the best entries as judged by international leaders. The best entries are recognized with awards and receive benefits including promotional activities, publicity, and Microsoft recognition.

"Partnering with outstanding Microsoft Solution Providers allows us to focus on what we do best," said Carl Mazzanti, President, eMazzanti Technologies. "As we improve our core processes, such as project management, and deliver solutions from our partners, our customers receive world-class technology and customer service from a trusted source."

Infrastructure and Dynamics SL Upgrade

IAMCP selected eMazzanti on the basis of specific partnering activity outlined in the company's award submission. The text of the submission relates how in the process of upgrading the client's infrastructure and systems, eMazzanti engaged with Queue Associates, an IAMCP member, to augment its bench of Dynamics professionals to progress the customer's Dynamics Solomon up to the latest build. The quality of the solution was enhanced with the assistance of Queue Associates' worldwide expertise in Dynamics SL.

"It was a great effort and partnership," stated Jeffery Goldstein, Managing Director of Queue Associates. "The partnership created stickiness with the client. And it put eMazzanti in a better position, so they reinforced their role as trusted adviser."

Customer Enjoyed Reduced Project Risk

According to the award submission, the customer enjoyed greatly reduced project risk while upgrading to the latest productivity platforms. The upgrades allowed the customer to do more with a lower production headcount while they closed the office facility and moved everyone to working remotely.

To smoothly achieve such a dramatic transformation, they were fortunate to work with a known entity, eMazzanti. So, the customer proceeded with confidence because they did not have to go find someone on the street that they did not know, greatly enhancing the chances of project success. In essence, eMazzanti was able to provide a one stop shopping experience for its customer.

"From a client standpoint, they had one hand to shake and worked with eMazzanti," added Goldstein "eMazzanti took responsibility for the relationship and project success, essentially eliminating all the risk for the client."

Also Recognized by CRN

eMazzanti also recently received recognition from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, who named the company to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2022. This is the fourth year the company has been named to the MSP 500 list. CRN® also named eMazzanti to its 2022 Tech Elite 250 list, a nod to the company's high level of training and technical certifications.

Managed Services, Microsoft Dynamics, and Cloud

In addition to managed IT services and Microsoft Dynamics solutions, eMazzanti provides a selection of cloud services, including its e365 offering to meet the evolving business technology needs of customers worldwide. Options include Microsoft 365,eCare Cloud Backup and eCare Secure Route cloud-based cybersecurity. Customers have responded enthusiastically to these proven cloud offerings, expanding the size of eMazzanti's market.

"Businesses of all sizes increasingly rely on the cloud for remote access to critical applications," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "eMazzanti, with a history of remote operations and public, private, and hybrid cloud expertise, is well-positioned to help them with a complete solution."

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

