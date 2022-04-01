Dunbar Security Solutions Acquires Quality Security Solutions, LLC

With acquisition, Dunbar expands its manned security services across central Maryland.

Hunt Valley, Md. – Dunbar Security Solutions (Dunbar), a leading provider of integrated manned and electronic security solutions for commercial customers across the Mid-Atlantic region, has finalized a deal to acquire all unarmed manned security assets of Quality Security Solutions, LLC (QSS). With the acquisition, Dunbar increases its presence and manned guarding capabilities across central Maryland and continues its rapid expansion throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Ellicott City, Md., QSS provides manned security service to corporations, property management companies, special events and others throughout the Baltimore metropolitan area. With the sale, QSS becomes part of one of the longest-tenured businesses in Maryland and the most trusted name in the U.S. security industry, as Dunbar approaches its 100th anniversary of protecting physical assets. Dunbar will manage all new customers and employees out of its branch offices in Beltsville and Hunt Valley, Md.

"Over the past 20 years, QSS has built a highly respected reputation for providing excellent manned guarding services to its customers, and we are honored to now welcome these clients and employees to the Dunbar family," said Andrew Maggio, Chief Operating Officer, Dunbar Security Solutions. "Not only will QSS customers continue to enjoy peace of mind knowing their properties are receiving the best protection from highly-trained security guards, but they will also now benefit from having access to Dunbar's best-in-class integrated security systems."

"In QSS, it is a privilege to have the opportunity to invest in an exemplary provider, as well as a fellow local business, and we look forward to welcoming their customers and employees to our company," said Kevin Dunbar, President and CEO, Dunbar Security Solutions. "At Dunbar, we are committed to expanding our presence throughout the Mid-Atlantic, both organically and through acquisitions, and we are proud to have experienced high double-digit growth in our manned guarding division just in the past nine months."

To learn more about Dunbar Security Solutions, please visit dunbarsecurity.com.

About Dunbar Security Solutions Dunbar Security Solutions (DSS) specializes in providing manned and electronic integrated security services to commercial, industrial, corporate and high-end residential properties across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit dunbarsecurity.com.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/4/prweb18583277.htm