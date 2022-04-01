Announcing Data Sangria, The iPaaS for the Association Management Systems Ecosystem

Today AssociationWire LLC and its flagship consulting brand, AMS Geek, announce the brand launch of Data Sangria, the iPaaS for associations.
It's no April Fools' joke, the Virginia holding company AssociationWire LLC has brand-launched their latest product, Data Sangria, an iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) specifically focused on helping nonprofits and associations more easily manage the task of sharing data between systems at every level of the association management systems stack. The software engineering team at AMS Geek led by Jeremy Evans, who studied at both Virginia Wesleyan University and ECPI University with a focus in Computer Science and Computer and Information Systems respectively, has developed a platform to simplify the data integration process across the stack of association management systems that nonprofits use to manage various aspects of their organizations day to day. The company refers to their integrations as "recipes" as a play on words to align with their serious platform with a very fun brand, Data Sangria. Brett Dangle, Sales and Brand Manager for the portfolio said "the product stands on its own, period. It's a serious platform powering reliable integrations for associations and our other mission driven customers. The brand represents our commitment to bring fun to work every day; not just in our own offices but for our customers as well." The product technically launched in secret as a beta product signing its first customer in December of 2019 and delivering in early 2020, but the mission was never to launch and sell a product to make money, according to the company's CEO, it was always to create something disruptive that could change the way associations and nonprofits think about their data, and how they could use it if it was more easily shared and accessible in other systems.
At the brand launch of Data Sangria today, the product is already powering dozens of associations and AMS integrations across the globe, including customers on two continents and three countries. Vice President of the portfolio company and member of the senior leadership team, Craig Peake added "after spending over twenty years working for and with associations, I've seen firsthand how challenging it can be to align technology with the business needs of an association; Data Sangria isn't a magic bullet, but we're going to save a lot of missions a lot of time and money, and ultimately give them the control and visibility in to their integrations and data that they want and deserve." Peake is referring to the customer access where they can log into Data Sangria and not only add and remove data points and data sets from the integrations, but they get a report card on all of the data syncing between any of the systems they may be using Data Sangria to sync. The customer experience is a no-code solution for complete control and transparency in to how the integrations are performing as well as what is being carried through Data Sangria and for which systems.
The company's first employee, Emily Persson, who leads most of the Project Management and some of the specialized client consulting for the company, recalls that the AssociationWire LLC didn't even have their first customer, or even any of their current brands when she left her role as Data Management Director at a national association where she had spent the previous 10 years of her career. The company's founder asked her to join him on a journey that was yet to be defined and after reflecting on the opportunity, she came to the conclusion that "following an entrepreneur with no customers into the fire of a startup sounds crazy, but we share a passion for serving the space and empowering mission focused organizations. This was an opportunity to make change across hundreds, maybe thousands of organizations instead of working in one." Persson went on to add, "seeing the team grow along the way and Data Sangria come to life for our customers; we have this feeling that we're in the right place at the right time to effect change in the world through technology".
You can find Data Sangria at http://www.datasangria.com; customers can access the platform at https://app.datasangria.com/.
About Data Sangria
Data Sangria is an iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) designed to deliver a more integrated application ecosystem for associations and nonprofits around the world. Data Sangria a registered DBA with the state of Virginia, under the Virginia holding company, AssociationWire LLC.
About AssociationWire LLC
AssociationWire LLC is a Virginia LLC founded in 2011 and is the parent company to a portfolio of brands, including but not limited to, AMS Geek, AMS Jobs, Data Sangria and Turf Republic, all Virginia registered dba's.
