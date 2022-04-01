CAYIN Robustie Digital Signage Solutions Enhance Guest Experience Journey for Four Points by Sheraton

Hola Media Sdn Bhd supports Four Points by Sheraton as the total solution provider with CAYIN Technology. CAYIN Technology's CMS-SE, CMS-PRO, and SMP-2300 have been incorporated in the Four Points by Sheraton, a modern hotel part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary 30 hotel portfolio. Four Points by Sheraton, located in the heart of Desaru town, Malaysia, is a 311-room hotel that offers a tranquil retreat to travellers visiting Desaru for business or leisure. While the hotel's approachable design caters to the needs of the modern-day traveller, Four Points by Sheraton aimed to create a further enhanced experience for their guests with the aid of CAYIN technology.

For the new hotel opening in 2021, Four Points by Sheraton aimed to achieve the following objectives:

To elevate the guest experience with compelling visualization

To provide guests access to relevant information

To create brand consistency

CAYIN digital signage was chosen as the ideal solution and was installed safely despite the pandemic. A total of one CMS-SE, one CMS-PRO, and ten SMP-2300 have been installed around high traffic flow areas such as function venue entrances and common areas like the hotel lobby.

The digital signage in the hotel lobby and common areas includes welcome texts, promotional slides with the latest offers, and corporate videos that serve to enhance brand awareness. The digital signage installed at function venue entrances showcases event information to keep hotel guests in the know. In addition, the digital signage's calendar-based scheduling features allow the hotel management team to broadcast accurate real-time content. The management team can even monitor and control players, logs, and detailed information remotely through the CMS-PRO server.

The digital signage implementation successfully elevates the overall guest experience with compelling visualization. The central managed digital signage platform also streamlines services and boosts bottom lines for the business. Four Points by Sheraton has commended CAYIN's digital signage solution for its intuitive management system, making cross-departmental collaboration in the hotel possible and efficient.

