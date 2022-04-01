OSARO's Gemma Ross Recognized as a Logistics "Pro to Know"

Award winners are outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) April 01, 2022
OSARO VP of Operations Gemma Ross has been named a 2022 "Pro to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, a publication that covers the global supply chain. The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for others working with the supply chain to create a competitive advantage. Supply & Demand Chain Executive announced its annual list of Pros to Know during MODEX 2022, one of the logistics and e-commerce fulfillment industry's largest trade shows.
In the last three years —despite surging demands and stress in the supply chain during the pandemic— Ross has overseen more than 15 deployments in five countries along with OSARO's launch of the first Robotics Solution for Automated Bagging, which pairs the company's sophisticated pick-and-place robot with equipment from leading bagging equipment makers.
Ross oversees everything from finance, legal, HR, and facilities to program management and customer success. "I'm honored," said Ross. "I love a new problem to solve and guiding teams to find good answers. The reward is seeing workable solutions get into our customers' hands."
"At OSARO, we believe in meeting market challenges by providing complete robotics piece-picking applications for e-commerce," said OSARO CEO Derik Pridmore. "But providing high-end technology is not enough. We partner with customers to co-create effective solutions and support them beyond installation. Gemma is the one who orchestrates our resources to make it all happen."
"This year's winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "This year's winners are intuitive, adaptive, and so super smart—and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply-chain related. We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award."
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Visit sdcexec.com to learn more.
About OSARO
OSARO designs and deploys robotics automation solutions in the materials handling industry using robotics with advanced machine learning for object recognition and powerful control software. The company's piece-picking solutions are optimized for e-commerce markets, where key challenges include high SKU inventories, complex packaging, and fragile items requiring delicate handling. For more information, visit osaro.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/osaros_gemma_ross_recognized_as_a_logistics_pro_to_know/prweb18593779.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.