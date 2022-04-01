OSARO's Gemma Ross Recognized as a Logistics "Pro to Know"

Award winners are outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage

OSARO VP of Operations Gemma Ross has been named a 2022 "Pro to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, a publication that covers the global supply chain. The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for others working with the supply chain to create a competitive advantage. Supply & Demand Chain Executive announced its annual list of Pros to Know during MODEX 2022, one of the logistics and e-commerce fulfillment industry's largest trade shows.

In the last three years —despite surging demands and stress in the supply chain during the pandemic— Ross has overseen more than 15 deployments in five countries along with OSARO's launch of the first Robotics Solution for Automated Bagging, which pairs the company's sophisticated pick-and-place robot with equipment from leading bagging equipment makers.

Ross oversees everything from finance, legal, HR, and facilities to program management and customer success. "I'm honored," said Ross. "I love a new problem to solve and guiding teams to find good answers. The reward is seeing workable solutions get into our customers' hands."

"At OSARO, we believe in meeting market challenges by providing complete robotics piece-picking applications for e-commerce," said OSARO CEO Derik Pridmore. "But providing high-end technology is not enough. We partner with customers to co-create effective solutions and support them beyond installation. Gemma is the one who orchestrates our resources to make it all happen."

"This year's winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "This year's winners are intuitive, adaptive, and so super smart—and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply-chain related. We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award."

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Visit sdcexec.com to learn more.

About OSARO

OSARO designs and deploys robotics automation solutions in the materials handling industry using robotics with advanced machine learning for object recognition and powerful control software. The company's piece-picking solutions are optimized for e-commerce markets, where key challenges include high SKU inventories, complex packaging, and fragile items requiring delicate handling. For more information, visit osaro.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/osaros_gemma_ross_recognized_as_a_logistics_pro_to_know/prweb18593779.htm