The 2022 Hyundai Elantra is Now Available at Stockton Hyundai

Drivers of Stockton, California Can Find the 2022 Hyundai Elantra at Stockton Hyundai

Drivers looking to get behind the wheel of the 2022 Hyundai Elantra in Stockton, California, can find one in Stockton Hyundai. The 2022 Hyundai Elantra is stylish and spacious, with a cabin decked with a futuristic design. Even at its affordable price, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra comes with an impressive list of standard features, making it worth considering this year.

With a starting price of $19,950, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra comes in four trim level options — SE, SEL, N Line, and Limited. Under the hood is a powerful 2.0-liter Inline-4 Cylinder engine paired with a Smartstream® Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) that makes 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque.

The cabin of the 2022 Hyundai Elantra is made from attractive material and has desirable modern features. Excitement is high with the convenience and connectivity features in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra. Standard features include an 8.0-inch center display with HD™ radio and wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ integration. Available convenience and connectivity features are a 10.25-inch fully digital TFT LCD instrument cluster, 10.25-inch Wide Screen Navigation System, and segment-first Dynamic Voice Recognition with better feature control. The 2022 Hyundai Elantra features Hyundai Digital Key, allowing drivers to unlock, start, and drive the vehicle without a physical key via a compatible Android smartphone device.

