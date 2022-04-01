Reell Precision Manufacturing Names Shari Erdman as President

Promotion solidifies Reell's corporate management team and aligns organization for future growth

Reell Precision Manufacturing, a world leader in innovative small package motion control, is pleased to announce that Shari Erdman has been promoted to the position of President.

Shari joined Reell in 2004 and has worked in many areas of the company including accounting, customer service, office administration, and Coworker Services. In these roles she has served in multiple capacities including sourcing, customer account management, accounting support, manufacturing process improvements, Coworker Services management, quality, and overall office administration. She also served in the position of Executive Administrative Assistant where she had opportunity to engage in the operation of the entire company.

Since 2012 she has held the position of Vice President of Global Coworker Services with primary responsibility for overseeing policy, global benefits, recruiting, compensation, policy, performance management, HRIS system administration, corporate training, and succession planning. She has been responsible for implementing many programs, policies and systems that have positioned Reell for future success while ensuring Coworkers have a great place to work.

Since 2010, Shari has served as Reell's Corporate Secretary overseeing the overall governance of the corporation. Since 2012 Shari has served as an ESOP Trustee and 401K fiduciary. She currently serves as a corporate officer.

Reell's CEO Kyle Smith is pleased to have Shari in her new role. "Shari's diverse background and demonstrated ability to be a servant leader representing all stakeholders of Reell, combined with her strong communication and organizational skills will serve Reell very well – both now and into the future. These attributes along with her deep and sincere commitment to Reell's values and mission make her ideally suited for this role. She is also a strong advocate for the personal growth and development of Coworkers so that Reell can continue to provide world class products and services to our customers. Shari has a huge heart for our Coworkers as well as a keen business mind. That is a powerful combination."

Shari holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Northwestern. She is an active member of the Senior Executive Network, the Manufacturer's Alliance Executive HR Network in the Twin Cities, as well as other local organizations including the Midwest ESOP chapter.

Shari is a native of Minnesota and will be serving our stakeholders from Reell's corporate headquarters in Saint Paul.

Reell Precision Manufacturing provides high-quality innovative motion control and positioning control solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team provides a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in automotive, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, consumer electronics and architectural lighting industries.

