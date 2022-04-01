MAC 2022 ezPaycheck Payroll Software Has Just Been Released with 2022 941 Form For 1st Quarter

Halfpricesoft.com has just released an update to the latest MAC ezPaycheck to include the 2022 941 employer's quarterly tax form. Business owners and HR managers can download and test drive it at no risk or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

The latest In-House 2022 Macintosh version of ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com has been updated with the 2022 employer's quarterly tax form 941. Current 2022 customers get this update at no cost. New customers will receive the new form and other updated forms as the IRS releases them for the year 2022.

"ezPaycheck MAC payroll software has just released a new version to include the 2022 941 form." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com

ezPaycheck is available in MAC version and also in a Windows version compatible with Windows 11. 10, 8.1, and 8 as well as other Windows systems. Download and test for compatibility before purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp

ezPaycheck payroll software highlights include but are not limited to:

