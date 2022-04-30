Yiling Pharmaceutical Reports Revenue of $1.53B in 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, April 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiling Pharmaceutical released its 2021 Annual Report Friday and disclosed the main development statistics. According to the report, its annual revenue reached USD 1.53 billion, an increase of 15.19% from last year, besides, net profit attributable to equity holders reached USD 203.75 million, achieving a 10.27% growth YoY.
The annual revenue of Tongxinluo Capsules, Shensong Yangxin Capsules, and Qili Qiangxin Capsules, Yiling's 3 main products for cardio-cerebrovascular diseases, reached USD 687.4 million, accounting for 44.82% of the overall revenue, achieving a 31.56% YoY growth despite the Covid-19 hit. Notably, in 2021, the annual revenue of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules reached USD 622.8 billion. It also ranked No.1 in the sales of patented traditional Chinese medicine for cold in China's public medical market in 2021H1, according to statistics.
Public information indicates that Lianhua Qingwen Capsules was developed in the SARS period, it is the only herbal medicine for cold and flu that has won the Second Prize of China's National Progress Award in Science and Technology.
In 2020, a clinical study Efficacy and safety of Lianhuaqingwen capsules, a repurposed Chinese herb, in patients with coronavirus disease 2019: A multicenter, prospective, randomized controlled trial published in Phytomedicine, shows that along with routine treatment, oral administration of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules for 14 days, COVID-19's clinical symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and cough can be alleviated significantly, and the pulmonary imaging lesions can be improved dramatically, the duration of symptoms was obviously shortened and the clinical cure rate was obviously elevated.
Lianhua Qingwen has been granted for sale in nearly 30 countries and regions. Furthermore, it has been approved for COVID-19 indications in Kuwait and Mongolia, and selected to be listed on the whitelist of anti-epidemic drugs issued by the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan. In July 2021, it has been adopted as a treatment in the COVID-19 patients' self-care protocol at home by the Cambodian Ministry of Health.
