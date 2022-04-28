SNAP Brands Ventures Ltd. and Sonde Health Agree to Develop Vocal Biomarker Platform for SNAP Brands Customers

Sonde's world-leading voice AI technology for health insights is to be applied to

customers of SNAP's ÜRSTAX personalized supplement platform

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - SNAP Brands Ventures Inc. ("SNAP") is pleased to announce a collaboration agreement with Sonde Health Inc. to use Sonde Health's vocal biomarker models to develop a voice-based analytic feedback tool for consumers of Snap Brands line of health supplements known as ÜRSTAX.



Sonde Health's technology uses advanced audio signal processing and machine learning to analyze short audio clips of a user's voice to differentiate people with a variety of health conditions from people without any health conditions. Sonde has commercialized its vocal biomarker technology for respiratory impairment detection and mental fitness tracking and has partnered with large companies like GN Group. Sonde also has a partnership with Qualcomm to optimize and embed its technology for use in their smartphone and wearable chipset platforms, unlocking native, voice-based health monitoring on millions of devices.

Sonde Health is contributing its patented vocal biomarker technology and talented team in a three-phase development program. SNAP intends to create its own unique IP from the health analysis platform.

The platform utilized by SNAP is for general health and specifically targeted health conditions that correlate with the ÜRSTAX high-quality line of health supplements and enables a tailored package of supplements based on the unique profile of the customer identified as ÜRBIOCODE.

Dino Minichiello: "We are extremely excited to combine a state-of-the-art telehealth application powered by Sonde with our revolutionary supplement products - giving our customers a simple, fast and effective way to match tailored health supplements to their unique requirements."

"We are excited to collaborate with SNAP to develop a new telehealth platform," said David Liu, CEO of Sonde Health. "With the use of Sonde vocal biomarkers, we hope to enhance the product experience and help SNAP's customers engage with their health in new ways.

About Sonde Health

Sonde Health has developed a vocal biomarker development platform that enables any enterprise to license Sonde's existing products or create novel health detection and monitoring products from voice. Sonde scales data collection, feature development, model creation and clinical validation in collaboration with its partners and customers. Leveraging over 1 million health-labeled voice samples from 80,000+ individuals, Sonde uses advanced audio signal processing and machine learning to sense and analyze subtle vocal changes due to changes in a person's physiology to provide key insights into health and wellbeing.

About SNAP Brands Ventures Ltd. Vancouver B.C. Canada

Snap Brands is developing a first of its kind direct-to-consumer (D2C) Telehealth Service. Snap is leveraging audio biomarkers to match and recommend health products to improve your overall wellness and quality of life. Snap Brands also researches, develops, and brings to market the best of the best health supplements under the ÜRSTAX brand, which is their in-house portfolio of products. ÜRSTAX is proudly produced in North America, shipping to customers in Canada and the United States.

The Company has entered into an agreement to merge with a reporting issuer in a reverse takeover transaction (RTO) and contemporaneously intends to apply for listing on a Canadian stock exchange. The reporting Issuer is completing a corporate reorganization to accommodate the merger following which, if completed, Snap Brands will become a public reporting issuer. Further details of corporate changes to become a public issuer will be announced as they occur.

