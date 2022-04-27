DRONE DELIVERY CANADA ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH BELL FOR 5G AND MULTI-EDGE COMPUTING INITIATIVES FOR DRONES

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. FLT TAKOF (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) or ABB (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive collaboration agreement (the "Collaboration Agreement"), effective April 13, 2022, with Bell Mobility Inc. ("Bell") to work together for a three year term in respect of the development of certain products and services in order to improve technology as it relates to 5G network and multi-access edge computing for autonomous drone performance. The collaboration is expected to lead to new solutions that will be revenue generating for DDC and will focus on the development of technologies that will evaluate, in a controlled environment, new capabilities to support Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), Command and Control (C2), Remote Identification (Remote ID), and Unmanned Aerial System Traffic Management (UTM), based on 5G and Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC).

The Collaboration Agreement represents a strategic initiative of DDC to drive further enhancements to its proprietary drone delivery platform and its Flyte software solution. It is intended that any technical advancements that result from the collaboration with Bell will be adopted by DDC across its full fleet of delivery drones, including the Condor heavy lift drone, which is currently undergoing development and commercial testing. As may be applicable, all operations pursuant to the Collaboration Agreement will be conducted in accordance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Transport Canada flight authorizations.

"We are pleased to be collaborating with Bell to work on unique customer drone delivery projects, and also to further advance our solution to leverage the advanced technologies and know-how that Bell brings. Technological advancements like Bell 5G, multi-access edge computing, GPS-independent location tracking, computational offloading, IoT and smart grids will position DDC for the next generation of advanced and novel drone applications in logistics, as well as mobile real-time imaging & sensor data analytics. Our focus on a very broad range of drone applications fits perfectly with the wide-ranging capabilities of Bell. Market response to our logistics solution continues to be very favourable and we are pleased with our ongoing commercial progress and technology momentum," said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada

"Bell is excited to collaborate with Drone Delivery Canada to explore new capabilities that will leverage the speed, low latency and coverage of Bell's 5G network, our IoT connectivity and breadth of solutions to enable autonomous drone delivery and related services. We're committed to fostering the growth of companies like DDC and next-generation technologies to support Canada's growth and industry in the years to come and look forward to collaborating further with DDC" said Charlie Wade, Vice President, Products and Services at Bell Mobility.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

