QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

The Pulte Family Statement on Elon Musk Acquiring Twitter

by PRNewswire
April 26, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family is delighted to learn that Elon Musk is taking the corporation private. We had encouraged Elon and Twitter to do a deal that included all stakeholders and that appears to have happened. Congratulations to all!

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pulte-family-statement-on-elon-musk-acquiring-twitter-301533130.html

SOURCE Bill Pulte

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsSocial MediaPress ReleasesGeneral