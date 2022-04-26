EverFlex Data Services Solutions from Hitachi Vantara Selected by BMW Group to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Journey

Storage and data services delivered As-a-Service from Hitachi Vantara provides BMW Group with a simple, agile solution to advance its role as a leader in innovation and sustainability.

DREIEICH, Germany and SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), has been selected as one of BMW Group's key strategic partners in enterprise cloud storage and data management for the next six years. Part of the EverFlex from Hitachi portfolio of XaaS offerings, the latest EverFlex Storage as a Service solutions will automate and simplify management of BMW Group's IT infrastructure to further maintain reliability of their mission-critical operations. New data management capabilities will help advance BMW Group's hybrid cloud journey and its role as a leader in innovation and sustainability.

The global push toward more sustainable manufacturing and autonomous, electric mobility is requiring automakers to adapt and scale their production and its underlying IT infrastructure to operate in an intensive data-driven environment. Anticipating and meeting new market demands will require optimizing everything from manufacturing to driver experiences with data-driven insights and decision making enabled by the cloud. The consumption-based model of the EverFlex portfolio of as-a-service infrastructure solutions meets companies where they are on their hybrid cloud journeys. EverFlex enables companies like BMW Group to flex up or down their data management and digital infrastructure as needed to accelerate their innovation and provide high-reliability production. This flexibility will help BMW Group as it drives toward a mobility of the future that is nimble, climate-neutral, more efficient and more convenient.

"For almost a decade, Hitachi has consistently delivered outstanding service quality to support BMW Group's mission-critical operations. We are proud that BMW Group has once again placed its trust in us as its technology and services partner for the next six years," said Daniel Dalle Carbonare, Senior Vice President Global Platinum Accounts at Hitachi Vantara. "With the most powerful and flexible storage and services on the market, no matter how the data volumes develop: BMW Group is prepared!"

More performance, less CO2

Hitachi Vantara has been supporting BMW Group since 2012 with its innovative storage as a service solution and the new deployment will provide a much smaller footprint and a considerable reduction in power consumption. These changes will reduce CO2 emissions and help BMW Group save on energy costs.

As BMW Group accelerates its hybrid cloud journey, they will use the market-leading Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) 5600 enterprise storage arrays. We believe the VSP 5600 portfolio is why Hitachi Vantara was recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage in 2021.

The VSP 5600 portfolio with Hitachi's 100 percent data availability guarantee is engineered to easily handle demanding analytics or mission-critical workloads with extremely low latency.

Hitachi will support BMW Group in 10 key countries including Germany, U.S., China, Japan and the U.K.

About EverFlex from Hitachi

EverFlex from Hitachi is a collection of solutions and their component products that leverage consumption-based pricing and agile, as-a-service delivery to simplify enterprise and hybrid cloud management. EverFlex helps customers cost-effectively scale their data management and IT infrastructure and deliver guaranteed SLAs with uninterrupted service coupled with 24/7 operational support. EverFlex is available in twenty-eight countries across the globe for IT infrastructure, operations, applications, and data analytics.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., guides our customers from what's now to what's next by solving their digital challenges. Working alongside each customer, we apply our unmatched industrial and digital capabilities to their data and applications to benefit both business and society. More than 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara to help them develop new revenue streams, unlock competitive advantages, lower costs, enhance customer experiences, and deliver social and environmental value. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2020 (ended March 31, 2021) totaled 8,729.1 billion yen ($78.6 billion), with 871 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 350,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi is working to increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers across six domains; IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Smart Life and Automotive Systems through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Hitachi Vantara Corporation