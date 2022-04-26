Engrain Announces Partnership with Real Estate Business Analytics

Visualization to elevate the power of property data, streamline decision making with contextual insights

DENVER, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engrain , the market leader in interactive touring, mapping and data visualization software for the built environment, today announced a partnership with Real Estate Business Analytics (REBA) to integrate Unit Map into REBA's business intelligence platform.

The Unit Map integration allows REBA BI clients to spatially visualize current and historical property data at the most granular level and gain the contextual insights that are not available using a traditional spreadsheet or chart view. Data visualization elevates the power of property data by allowing asset managers and operations professionals to make quicker, more confident business decisions with visual insights that provide a deeper understanding of property performance.

"We're excited the REBA team has partnered with us to incorporate Unit Map into their robust analytics platform," said Brent Steiner, founder and CEO of Engrain. "REBA BI empowers clients to make quick data-driven decisions. Layering map visualization over REBA's expansive data sets will provide an impactful way for users to identify trends, patterns and outliers in their data."

REBA BI dashboard users will be able to visualize both current and historical data using both 2D, 3D and geospatial models of their physical assets. Integrating maps makes it easier to understand where something is geographically appealing or unappealing about an area, side or particular floor within a community. Teams can quickly spot trends, reasons for high-turnover units and gain clarity around unit-specific nuances that may impact leasing and NOI.

"Location matters and not all units are created equal, despite being labeled in a transaction report as having identical features," said Donald Davidoff, CEO and co-founder of REBA. "Combining Engrain's Unit Map with REBA's robust data warehouse provides the visual context needed to offer a complete picture of property performance, and we are thrilled to extend much more powerful and actionable data to our clients."

Unit Maps are available to any REBA BI client at no cost. They can either request their existing map be shared with REBA, or they can request a new map directly from Engrain. Operators will have access to a standard Unit Map that is suitable for all property types, and have the option to incorporate additional map styles, including floor plate, stack and elevation views.

About Real Estate Business Analytics

Real Estate Business Analytics is a rental housing data analytics company on a mission to fundamentally change how the industry uses data. REBA offers the solutions that multifamily and single-family owners, operators and asset managers need to improve the speed and quality of their decisions. With REBA, clients can spend more time making data-driven decisions based on predictive analytics, historicals, and trends; and less time gathering data, or worse, basing decisions on a hunch. For more information, visit getreba.com .

About Engrain

Engrain is transforming the way people find, lease, and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's products boast advanced integrations and technical flexibility for any real estate technology stack. Our SightMap and TouchTour product lines amplify the online user experience when searching, touring and leasing properties. Our Asset Intelligence product is derived from SightMap by influencing bottom line results for property management, builders, developers and owners of real estate in the US. A nearly 80 billion dollar industry, multifamily real estate spans over 150k locations in the United States alone. Engrain's 5% market share, with virtually no direct competitors, is an indicator of the available exponential growth planned in the coming years. For more information, visit engrain.com .

