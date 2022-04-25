Put Sustainability on the Family Menu

Serve wild, sustainably produced seafood

MISSION, Kan. , April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Cooking delicious family meals is surely the focus of many home chefs, from quick dishes on busy weeknights to homestyle favorites on the weekend. Equally important, however, is dishing up foods and ingredients you can feel good about serving to your loved ones.

The next time seafood is on the menu, consider the source of your main course. Available fresh, frozen, smoked and canned year-round and nationwide, seafood from Alaska is sustainably harvested, and you can trust it comes from a responsibly managed fishery. Utilizing a science-based approach, the state sustains the long-term vitality of species and their natural habitats, as well as the fishing communities that rely on them.

Fishermen and scientists work together to ensure they only harvest what science tells them the ecosystem can support, so that fish stocks, communities and the marine environment can thrive for generations to come.

Wild, sustainable and harvested in the USA, Alaska seafood is full of flavor and high-quality protein, vitamins, minerals and oils essential to good health, including omega-3s and vitamin D. You can feel good serving your loved ones these Blackened Alaska Cod Tacos as a classic way to spice up your dinner table, or give a sweet heat kick to Spicy Alaska Sablefish in Lettuce Cups with Korean chili paste, miso and honey.

Visit alaskaseafood.org to find more information and family-friendly recipes.

Spicy Alaska Sablefish in Lettuce Cups

Recipe courtesy of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4 (2 lettuce cups each)

1/4 cup yellow or white miso

1 tablespoon Korean chili paste

1 tablespoon honey

1 pound Alaska sablefish (black cod), cut into 2-ounce portions

nonstick cooking spray

1 small avocado, pitted, peeled and chopped

1-1 1/4 cups cooked sushi rice or quinoa

1/2 cup chopped English cucumber

1/4 cup thinly sliced halved radish

1/2 cup pickled ginger, chopped

1/2 cup bottled Asian-style salad dressing with wasabi and ginger

8 medium-large butter lettuce leaves

1/2 cup cilantro leaves

Preheat oven to 450 F.

Blend miso, chili paste and honey; spread onto Alaska sablefish portions. Place portions on nonstick cooking spray-coated, foil-lined baking sheet. Roast 5-7 minutes, or until fish is opaque throughout and deep golden brown; cool slightly.

In mixing bowl, combine avocado, rice or quinoa, cucumber, radishes and ginger; pour in dressing. Toss to coat.

To serve, place about 1/3 cup vegetable-rice mixture in each lettuce leaf. Top with one sablefish portion. Sprinkle each lettuce cup with 1 tablespoon cilantro leaves.

Blackened Alaska Cod Tacos

Recipe courtesy of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute and Sari Diskin

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2-3

2 cups slaw mix

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon hot sauce, plus additional for serving

1 lime, divided

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

nonstick cooking spray

1/2 pound Alaska cod

olive oil

blackening seasoning, to taste, plus additional, divided

sea salt, to taste

4 small flour tortillas

1 avocado, sliced

Preheat oven to 400 F.

In bowl, mix slaw with mayonnaise, hot sauce, juice from 1/2 lime and salt and pepper, to taste; set aside.

Line baking dish with parchment paper and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Place Alaska cod on top and coat lightly with olive oil. Generously season with blackening seasoning and sea salt, to taste.

Bake 5 minutes, set oven to broil and broil 3-5 minutes. When fish is done (when it flakes easily with fork and is opaque throughout), remove from oven and break into small chunks with fork.

In flour tortillas, add avocado and slaw. Top with chunks of cod and drizzle with additional hot sauce, squeeze of lime juice from remaining 1/2 lime and additional blackening seasoning.

Photo courtesy of Sari Diskin (Blackened Alaska Cod Tacos)

