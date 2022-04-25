Put Sustainability on the Family Menu

Serve wild, sustainably produced seafood
MISSION, Kan. , April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Cooking delicious family meals is surely the focus of many home chefs, from quick dishes on busy weeknights to homestyle favorites on the weekend. Equally important, however, is dishing up foods and ingredients you can feel good about serving to your loved ones.
The next time seafood is on the menu, consider the source of your main course. Available fresh, frozen, smoked and canned year-round and nationwide, seafood from Alaska is sustainably harvested, and you can trust it comes from a responsibly managed fishery. Utilizing a science-based approach, the state sustains the long-term vitality of species and their natural habitats, as well as the fishing communities that rely on them.
Fishermen and scientists work together to ensure they only harvest what science tells them the ecosystem can support, so that fish stocks, communities and the marine environment can thrive for generations to come.
Wild, sustainable and harvested in the USA, Alaska seafood is full of flavor and high-quality protein, vitamins, minerals and oils essential to good health, including omega-3s and vitamin D. You can feel good serving your loved ones these Blackened Alaska Cod Tacos as a classic way to spice up your dinner table, or give a sweet heat kick to Spicy Alaska Sablefish in Lettuce Cups with Korean chili paste, miso and honey.
Visit alaskaseafood.org to find more information and family-friendly recipes.
Spicy Alaska Sablefish in Lettuce Cups
Recipe courtesy of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4 (2 lettuce cups each)
1/4 cup yellow or white miso
1 tablespoon Korean chili paste
1 tablespoon honey
1 pound Alaska sablefish (black cod), cut into 2-ounce portions
nonstick cooking spray
1 small avocado, pitted, peeled and chopped
1-1 1/4 cups cooked sushi rice or quinoa
1/2 cup chopped English cucumber
1/4 cup thinly sliced halved radish
1/2 cup pickled ginger, chopped
1/2 cup bottled Asian-style salad dressing with wasabi and ginger
8 medium-large butter lettuce leaves
1/2 cup cilantro leaves
Preheat oven to 450 F.
Blend miso, chili paste and honey; spread onto Alaska sablefish portions. Place portions on nonstick cooking spray-coated, foil-lined baking sheet. Roast 5-7 minutes, or until fish is opaque throughout and deep golden brown; cool slightly.
In mixing bowl, combine avocado, rice or quinoa, cucumber, radishes and ginger; pour in dressing. Toss to coat.
To serve, place about 1/3 cup vegetable-rice mixture in each lettuce leaf. Top with one sablefish portion. Sprinkle each lettuce cup with 1 tablespoon cilantro leaves.
Blackened Alaska Cod Tacos
Recipe courtesy of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute and Sari Diskin
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 2-3
2 cups slaw mix
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon hot sauce, plus additional for serving
1 lime, divided
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
nonstick cooking spray
1/2 pound Alaska cod
olive oil
blackening seasoning, to taste, plus additional, divided
sea salt, to taste
4 small flour tortillas
1 avocado, sliced
Preheat oven to 400 F.
In bowl, mix slaw with mayonnaise, hot sauce, juice from 1/2 lime and salt and pepper, to taste; set aside.
Line baking dish with parchment paper and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Place Alaska cod on top and coat lightly with olive oil. Generously season with blackening seasoning and sea salt, to taste.
Bake 5 minutes, set oven to broil and broil 3-5 minutes. When fish is done (when it flakes easily with fork and is opaque throughout), remove from oven and break into small chunks with fork.
In flour tortillas, add avocado and slaw. Top with chunks of cod and drizzle with additional hot sauce, squeeze of lime juice from remaining 1/2 lime and additional blackening seasoning.
Photo courtesy of Sari Diskin (Blackened Alaska Cod Tacos)
Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com
About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.
SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.