Meet AdminaHealth® at the LIMRA Group & Worksite Benefits Conference 2022

GREENWICH, Conn. , April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth, the leading provider of premium billing and payment solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, will be exhibiting at the LIMRA Group & Worksite Benefits Conference in Boston, MA, May 3-5. As a technology provider supporting group and worksite benefit initiatives, AdminaHealth joins the industry's top executives, carriers, and brokers at the conference.

"The AdminaHealth Billing Suite enables the upsell of new voluntary benefits without additional administrative burden."

Frank Bianchi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; Grace Brueckner, Technical Sales Executive; and Jenny Collinson, Director of Marketing and Communications will be answering questions about the industry-recognized AdminaHealth Billing Suite™, which enables the upsell of new voluntary benefits without additional administrative burden.

New features to the AdminaHealth Billing Suite™ SaaS solution come at the same time as accelerated growth of worksite and voluntary benefits. Many of the expanded employer benefits are in response to the workforce disruption caused by the pandemic, including a hybrid remote home office workforce. AdminaHealth enables the expansion of benefits for new business as well as greater success with renewals.

"The AdminaHealth Billing Suite™ automates premium invoice reconciliation and consolidation, allowing benefits administrators to freely add unlimited medical, insurance, and voluntary benefit coverages with no significant additional administrative burden," says AdminaHealth CEO and Founding Member Robert A. Bull. "The platform was designed with the highest set of compliance security standards, making it an ideal solution for today's remote workforce. We are excited to share these game-changing capabilities with the professionals at the upcoming LIMRA conference."

At the conference, brokers and other participants can see the power of the SaaS platform for simplifying premium billing, accelerating revenue generation, and automating most functions. Frank Bianchi notes, "AdminaHealth's automation significantly reduces the month-to-month effort for reconciliation while producing a consolidated invoice including all core and voluntary benefits. For brokers who need to modernize capabilities while competing for new business and renewals, our platform will differentiate them in the marketplace and can be white labeled for brand consistency with a very low cost of entry."

Conference attendees are invited to visit AdminaHealth at booth #9 to learn more about how the AdminaHealth Billing Suite™ can help them compete in the new way of work. Attendees who would like to schedule a meeting during the conference can email the AdminaHealth team at info@AdminaHealth.com.

SOURCE AdminaHealth