Arbor Day Foundation Commits to Plant 500 Million Trees in 5 Years with Focus on Neighborhoods, Forests of Greatest Need

The Arbor Day Foundation committed to plant 500 million trees with a focus in neighborhoods and forests of greatest need in the next five years.

LINCOLN, Neb., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arbor Day Foundation, the world's largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to tree planting, has committed to plant 500 million trees with a focus in neighborhoods and forests of greatest need in the next five years.

"Trees are helping to solve some of the most pressing issues people and the planet face today — and we need trees now more than ever," said Dan Lambe, CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation. "A goal to plant 500 million trees is ambitious in scale, but the real impact of this work comes with the focus of where these trees will be planted."

Trees slow climate change, support biodiversity and create stronger communities. Research has shown those benefits are maximized when trees are planted in the right places.

The Arbor Day Foundation will use tools, technology and data to inform which neighborhoods and forests around the world have the greatest need for trees. That information will help direct where the Foundation focuses its work over the next five years.

"Setting this goal is the Arbor Day Foundation's way of raising its hand to say we are ready to step up and be part of the positive change that's urgently needed," said Lambe. "Now is the time for trees and our track record of experience and global network of tree planting partners makes the Arbor Day Foundation uniquely qualified to rise to the occasion."

Planting hundreds of millions of trees is nothing new for the Arbor Day Foundation, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022. The organization has helped to plant almost 500 million trees in more than 50 countries since its beginning. Its work is accelerating of late, as more people turn to trees and forests as an environmental solution. More than 100 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in just the last four years.

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has more than a million members, supporters and partners. For more information about the Arbor Day Foundation, visit arborday.org.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

Media Contact

Jeff Salem, Arbor Day Foundation, 4024732024, jsalem@arborday.org

SOURCE Arbor Day Foundation