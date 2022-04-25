Syed Jafry Joins Antylia Scientific Board of Directors

Seasoned Healthcare Executive Brings Extensive Life Sciences Experience to Company
VERNON HILLS, Ill., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antylia Scientific, a global leader of Molecular Diagnostic Reagents and Specialty Chemicals, Water and Air Quality Testing Equipment and Consumables, and Laboratory Products for the pharma, healthcare and environmental markets, announced today that Syed Jafry has joined its Board of Directors. Antylia is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm.
Mr. Jafry is a veteran of the healthcare industry and most recently served as SVP & President, Asia Pacific, EMEA & Emerging Markets at Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), a global leader in Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. Under Mr. Jafry's leadership, these markets achieved above plan growth with an exceptional double digit revenue growth CAGR in Asia Pacific and China over a decade. Mr. Jafry's career with TMO began in 2005 and for the last 17 years, Mr. Jafry has served in numerous capacities including GM of Air Quality Instruments, President of TMO China, President of TMO Global Environmental Instruments, and SVP of Global Customer Excellence.
Prior to TMO, Mr. Jafry held leadership positions in various General Electric (GE) businesses, including plastics, energy and infrastructure, and was based in various locations across the US, the Netherlands and Switzerland. His broad global background across GE and TMO will provide extensive knowledge of Antylia's customer base, product portfolio and regional strategies for customer delivery. Mr. Jafry also serves on the Board of Directors of Zimmer Biomet, a global leader in orthopedics.
"We are excited and honored to have Syed join our Board of Directors," said Bernd Brust, Antylia's Executive Chairman of the Board. "Syed's extensive industry experience will serve Antylia well in achieving its future goals in the Molecular Diagnostic and Life Science Tools market segments".
Mr. Jafry commented: "I am truly honored to join the Board of Antylia Scientific and to partner with the GTCR team. What attracted me to the company is its incredible leadership talent. I look forward to supporting Bernd as an advisor and expanding Antylia Scientific's presence in life sciences and diagnostics solutions."
About Antylia Scientific
Antylia ScientificTM is a global leader of life science reagents, diagnostic controls, reference materials, and lab solutions for the pharma, healthcare and environmental markets. For more than 65 years, Antylia has enabled science that transforms research and discovery into real life applications through our premier suite of product brands including; Zeptometrix, Spex, Traceable, Cole-Parmer, and Environmental Express.
Media inquiries
Kellie Kennedy
312-933-4903
kelliek@theharbingergroup.com
SOURCE Antylia Scientific
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.