STRETCH ZONE CELEBRATES GROWTH IN LOUISIANA WITH DONATION TO KIDS JOIN THE FIGHT

Multi-unit Stretch Zone Owner and NFL veteran Drew Brees was on hand to present donation

NEW ORLEANS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the company that brought practitioner-assisted stretching to the public and introduced a new vertical in the health and wellness industry, in partnership with The Brees Dream Foundation, recently presented a $20,000 donation to celebrate its continued growth in Louisiana to Kids Join the Fight, a nonprofit organization that seeks to empower children to raise funds to provide care for other children fighting pediatric cancer. Stretch Zone's $10,000 portion of the donation, made through Stretch Zone's philanthropic arm, GIVZone, is a part of the company's commitment to supporting the communities Stretch Zone's growing network of franchise owners and clients call home. Stretch Zone currently has four locations in Louisiana, including a recently opened Baton Rouge studio owned by multi-unit owner Drew Brees.

"Philanthropy is core to the Stretch Zone business model and mission. As a company, we are providing a service that helps build healthy communities. Aligning with a deserving organization like Kids Join the Fight is a meaningful way to give back to the Baton Rouge community," says Tony Zaccario, Stretch Zone CEO. "Stretch Zone's patented method is tailored to support clients with an array of health issues that impact mobility, including cancer, and we are pleased to further our support of this community through championing an entrepreneurial organization like Kids Join the Fight."

Stretch Zone, creator of the renowned Stretch Zone Method®, is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, and is the first and largest practitioner-assisted stretching company in the U.S. The company uses a patented strapping system that expertly positions, stabilizes and isolates muscles to allow for optimal stretching. Each stretch is customized to fit the specific needs and preferences of the individual, regardless of age, wellness or athletic ability.

"We are incredibly grateful that Stretch Zone presented us with a very generous gift from their GIVZone efforts," said Taylor and Angel Beery, founders of Kids Join the Fight.

Launched in 2021, GIVZone has served as a platform for the Stretch Zone organization and franchisees to support their communities through various initiatives, from volunteering and participating in special events to donating to worthy causes.

In light of COVID-19, all Stretch Zone studios are following local guidelines and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, as well as continuing strict sanitization procedures.

About Stretch Zone:

Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 by health and wellness veteran Jorden Gold, whose grandfather had suffered from loss of function and mobility as a result of diabetes. Thus, Stretch Zone was born, pioneering the practitioner-assisted stretching industry by offering proprietary stretching methods and a patented stabilization system to improve community health and wellness. For more than 15 years, Stretch Zone has helped many clients seeking a solution to help them feel better and live life to the fullest. Stretch Zone studios offer a welcoming environment, knowledgeable staff and comfortable equipment, all of which allow clients to relax and fully benefit from our methods. Stretch Zone, which was recognized by Entrepreneur, FranchiseBusinessREVIEW and Franchising.com as a Top Multi-Unit Franchisee in 2021, continues to be the largest practitioner-assisted stretching franchise today. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

