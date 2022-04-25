Spruce Up Your Interior Living Spaces This Spring

MISSION, Kan., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The changing of seasons and arrival of warmer weather provide a perfect opportunity for many homeowners to refresh their living spaces and tackle projects on their to-do lists. However, that shouldn't mean limiting yourself to standard chores like cleaning, disinfecting and reorganizing.

Spring is also an ideal time to make functional and aesthetic updates to your home, including surfaces in oft-used rooms like kitchens and bathrooms. From countertops to closets, Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of next generation engineered surfaces, manufactures and distributes high pressure laminate, quartz, solid surface, coordinated thermally fused laminate, edgebanding and other decorative, engineered surface options. Infusing style from nature, the full line of products provides nearly endless design possibilities with lasting durability and beauty to help redefine living spaces and bring ideas to life.

Get started on your home upgrade this spring with these ideas:

Reimagine Your Bathroom Walls

Bathrooms are one of the most oft-improved spaces in many homes with style and long-term durability at the top of homeowners' wish lists. An on-trend option like the Water-Proof Wall Panel System from Wetwall, a Wilsonart Company, makes it easy to transform bathrooms and create spa-worthy retreats that deliver high-end style without disruptive demolitions. Ideal for shower walls, bath surrounds, accent walls and cladding, the easy-to-clean, grout-free system features tongue-and-groove panels that can be installed in as little as 2 1/2 hours and don't require special tools. For more information, visit wetwall.com.

Enhance Your Surface Spaces

As the line between residential and commercial design continues to intertwine, the High Pressure Laminate Stone Collection from Wilsonart offers surfaces to enhance your home environment and create comfortable and inviting spaces. With 16 designs reminiscent of natural stone surfaces, the collection offers a casual look with authentic characteristics and veining details. Able to withstand the rigors of most interior environments, the "no-fuss" surfaces are low-maintenance solutions, GREENGUARD Gold Certified to meet low chemical emission limits for better indoor air quality and premium designs come with AEON Enhanced Scratch & Scruff-Resistant Performance Technology. To learn more, visit wilsonart.com/laminate-surfaces.

