Experienced Attorney Brad Jackson Named One of Dallas' Top Civil Lawyers

Annual list from D Magazine recognizes city's best in specific areas of law
DALLAS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished Dallas attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson has earned a spot on the exclusive 2022 Best Lawyers in Dallas list published by D Magazine. He was selected based on nominations from other local attorneys and a thorough review conducted by the publication's editors.
The latest edition of the Best Lawyers in Dallas marks the 12th consecutive year that Mr. Jackson has been named to the list based on his work in business litigation, tort lawsuits, and products liability cases. Mr. Jackson is one of the rare attorneys to be Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for more than 25 years.
Last fall, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson proudly added experienced attorney Patrick Fang to bolster the firm's work for clients in business disputes, professional liability matters, and construction law issues.
Since last year's publication of Dallas' leading lawyers, both Mr. Jackson and fellow firm attorney Cheryl Mann earned selections to the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the 2021 listing of the Best Lawyers in Texas, and the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list. In addition, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson earned additional recognition on the annual Best Law Firms list published by Best Lawyers and U.S. News & World Report.
Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.
For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.
SOURCE Law Offices of Brad Jackson
