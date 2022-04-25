Renu Agrawal Joins Woodruff Sawyer's Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today that Renu Agrawal has been appointed to Woodruff Sawyer's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Renu brings a broad background in financial services and in leading innovative and impactful teams.

Andy Barrengos, Woodruff Sawyer CEO and Chairman, comments, "We are thrilled to welcome Renu to Woodruff Sawyer's Board. She brings deep strategic and operational expertise and has led significant growth and transformation in high-performance environments. Her experience and perspective will be invaluable assets to our Board of Directors."

Renu is a seasoned executive and Board Director with over 25 years of experience in growing companies and transforming business models. She is on the Board of Luther Burbank Corporation and a member of their Audit & Risk, and Nominating & Governance Committees. She also serves on the Board of Allvue Systems, a privately held investment software solutions provider. Renu spent 13 years at Wells Fargo, leading and setting strategies for multiple divisions. Prior to that, she was Chief Operating Officer for both ValleyCrest Companies and Quisic Corporation. Renu started her career as a scientist at Polaroid and was at McKinsey for several years.

Renu adds, "I've long shared Woodruff Sawyer's belief that a client- and employee-focused business is one that thrives in the long term. I'm honored to join Woodruff Sawyer's Board of Directors and be a part of a values-led company that seeks to innovate and grow."

"We're delighted to bring such an accomplished leader to our Board," says Kristy Furrer, Board Chair of Nominating & Governance. "Renu's experience as an innovative leader in scaling service-oriented companies complements Woodruff Sawyer's own growth and evolution. She's an exciting addition to our team."

