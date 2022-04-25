Consumer Debit Card Users: How Debit Usage has Shifted in Recent Years

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Payment Choice: Understanding Debit Card User Preferences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of consumer preferences for debit transactions across demographics and use cases. It pulls from a wealth of primary data to form an overview of the typical debit card user. Looking at consumers who indicate a preference for debit transactions, the report reveals key demographic traits of those most likely to rely on their debit cards.

The report then goes on to explore the many use cases for debit cards, providing insights into the consumer segments most likely to use debit in particular circumstances. Embedded within this analysis are recommendations for debit card issuers and processors intended to support customer engagement and debit utilization.



"85% of U.S. adults have a debit card, spanning across all age groups, income brackets, and education levels.", stated the author of this report. "However, differences appear when preference for debit payments is considered. It is critical for issuers and processors to have a solid understanding of who prefers to use debit cards and under which circumstances in order to target marketing and rewards initiatives most effectively".



Highlights of this report include:

An examination of the "typical" debit card user across a number of demographic categories

An exploration of consumer preferences across debit use cases

A detailed exploration of the publisher's primary data on consumers' utilization of debit

Recommendations for issuers and processors of debit cards

Key Topics Covered:

In which situations do consumers prefer debit transactions?

Why do some consumers prefer debit?

When are consumers choosing to pay with debit cards?

How has debit usage shifted in recent years?

Recommendations

