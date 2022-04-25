Experienced Sales Leader Tyler Norkus Joins Dynam.AI as Chief Revenue Officer

Norkus, a sales expert in emerging technologies, has led go-to-market strategy for startups both in the United States and worldwide.

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynam.AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) software development firm best known for full stack AI innovation, today announced that Tyler Norkus has joined the company's executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. Norkus is a seasoned sales expert in emerging technologies, and has led go-to-market strategy for startups both in the United States and worldwide.

Mr. Norkus' primary areas of focus are direct sales strategies for mid-market and enterprise vertical segments, as well as partnership management. He thrives on building strategies and teams for sales, marketing and customer success departments using an integrated approach built throughout his career. His professional track record includes multinational deployments of AI/machine learning, IoT, cybersecurity, big data analytics and AR/VR.

Previously, Mr. Norkus served as the Vice President, Global Revenue, at Navixy, a San Diego-based technology company partnering with leading device brands to offer GPS Tracking, IoT, Telematics, and Asset Tracking solutions to customers. Prior to Navixy, Mr. Norkus' career included positions growth, partnerships and sales leadership positions at companies from the San Francisco Bay Area to Munich, Germany. He received his Bachelor's degree from DePaul University, and graduated from the University of Louisville Masters of Business Administration program with honors. He has also completed data scientist boot camp courses in the Python and R programming languages.

"Tyler knows the world of AI, and we look forward to tapping into his deep expertise to accelerate the growth of our company," said Diana Shapiro, CEO of Dynam.AI. "On top of his fantastic instincts in the realm of sales, partnerships and revenue growth, he is deeply curious about the technologies that are transforming the business landscape. This curiosity and constant quest for knowledge has consistently led to fresh strategic thinking on his part, making him an excellent addition to our executive team."

"I am excited to come on board as Chief Revenue Officer at Dynam.AI," said Mr. Norkus. "Helping data scientists revolutionize the world with AI/machine learning is a passion of mine, and joining the Dynam.AI team is an amazing opportunity to help empower them with a new generation of tools. Dynam.AI has it all: Vizlab, which is a great product to help data scientists streamline development; smart people including gifted machine learning engineers on their team; an amazing CEO; and an important mission. I can't wait to get started."

