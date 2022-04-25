Agora To Showcase The Power of Real-Time-Engagement at the NAB Show This Year

Agora will attend NAB and demonstrate work with Encore, an interactive, live music and concert platform at a presentation today April 25th
SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. API, a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced that it will be exhibiting at this year's National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show. The NAB Show is the world's leading marketplace for unbridled innovation, unmatched connections and transformative technologies shaping the future of media and entertainment. NAB – which will have more than 900 exhibitors debuting new products and interactive demonstrations -- takes place from April 23-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).
To showcase the value in real-time audio and video technology, Agora will host two virtual speaker sessions. At NAB, Brad Altfest, Managing Director Media & Entertainment at Agora, will present a case study highlighting Encore, a music-first creator platform built to connect artists with fans through mobile, interactive, live AR experiences. The 30-minute presentation will take place in Booth W314-W16 on Monday, April 25 at 1:30 P.M.
In addition, Tony Wang, Agora's Head of APAC & Global Marketing, will participate in a Q&A with Dan Rayburn, titled "Streaming Execs: Discussing What's Next for The Industry?" The roundtable panel will take place in Booth W311-W313 on Tuesday, April 26 at 4:00 P.M.
"Mobile and interactive engagement has drastically changed the way developers have monetized streaming technology. At Agora, we consistently make meaningful and seamless human interaction a priority for our viewers and meet the demands of an immersive digital age," said Wang. "Real-time networks help applications explore the endless possibilities of virtual interactions where we can unlock and drive consumer revenue opportunities at a much larger scale than ever before."
In addition to the virtual speaker sessions, Agora will showcase in-booth demos featuring live video and audio technology including spatial audio in 3D.
Agora's client Chalkboard, a social sports bettor and scores application, has enabled a powerful, immersive user experience implementing spatial audio.
"Chalkboard is all about uniting people in the first-ever social messaging and scores app for sports bettors. With hundreds of independent communities on the platform ranging in size from 3 to 5,000, Chalkboard is quickly becoming the new home for the sports betting conversation. Introducing real-time voice chat with spatial audio from Agora enables the virtual sports bar experience that our users live for. By reducing conversation overlap and amplifying the moment, Agora's spatial audio takes our user experience to the next level," said Ted Mauze, CEO and Co-Founder of Chalkboard.
Agora is also hosting a sponsored Happy Hour mixer outside on the West Hall Terrace Monday, April 25th from 5:00 to 6:30 pm.
To see Agora's audio and video demonstrations at NAB Show, visit the team at Booth #W8201
About Agora
Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.
