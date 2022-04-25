Toronto Pearson hosts ground-breaking ceremony for Runway 06L/24R rehabilitation

Omar Alghabra, Canada's Minister of Transport, joins CEO Deborah Flint to kick off one of the largest runway rehabilitation projects in the airport's history

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - This morning, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority's (GTAA) President and CEO, Deborah Flint, welcomed The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Canada's Minister of Transport, to Toronto Pearson for a ground-breaking ceremony to mark one of the largest runway rehabilitation projects in the airport's history. Runway 06L/24R, Pearson's second-busiest runway, will be temporarily closed to late fall for a complete rehabilitation. Modern innovation and advanced planning will allow Pearson to complete the project in eight months, and with a more sustainable approach.

First built in the 1960s, this 3-km runway requires a complete rehabilitation due to the wearing down of its concrete sub-structure because of weather conditions, use and time. This project will extend the life of the runway by 30 years and enhance the safety of the runway. The project will include the use of recycled materials and upgrades to 1,800 LED lights, which will help enhance safety and reduce its carbon footprint. Other environmentally friendly construction practices include using crushed concrete from the runway pavement removal for the sub-base and base materials, and recycled milling asphalt materials on approach roads in the vicinity of the runway.

"This rehabilitation is about building essential infrastructure that is required for the economy of the region, the province and the nation," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, GTAA. "A strong Pearson will support Canada's recovery by enabling foreign direct investment, trade, tourism and critical goods movement. Moreover, this work will contribute millions of dollars to the local economy, create meaningful jobs and use sustainable construction practices.

"I thank Minister Alghabra and the Government of Canada for the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, which partially funds this project, amongst others," continued Ms. Flint. "Thank you for your support, which reflects just how vital Pearson is to keeping Canada moving forward."

"As Canada works towards recovery from the pandemic, investments in our airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security and connectivity for travellers, workers and communities," said The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Canada's Minister of Transport. "Our government is pleased to support Toronto Pearson International Airport with this critical runway safety project. We remain committed to investing in the infrastructure and tools needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and to allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

Local elected officials, GTAA executives and representatives from lead contractor Dufferin Construction, as well as Avia NG, were also on hand to mark the occasion. To learn more about the Runway 06L/24R rehabilitation project, please visit torontopearson.com/runwayrehab or subscribe to our community newsletter, Checking In.

For a selection of images from the ground-breaking ceremony, please visit https://gtaa.mediavalet.com/galleries/c7bc08ae-c297-42d4-b7f2-588106d0396d_618c0ef7-356e-4bac-b83e-a447cc158cfd-ExternalUser.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

