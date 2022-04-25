Clean Power Alliance Funded Microgrid Maintenance Fellowship Program Commences

Inaugural 40-Participant Cohort at Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) Begins Training Workforce to Operate and Maintain Microgrids

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Clean Power Alliance (CPA) today announced that training has commenced for a 40-participant cohort of students participating in a microgrid maintenance fellowship program at Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI). CPA provided $50,000 to fund the inaugural cohort, with the option to fund additional LACI cohorts in the future.

CPA partnered with LACI's Green Jobs Fellowship to launch the solar-plus-storage maintenance training program to prepare program participants with the necessary skills to operate, deploy and maintain microgrid components and software. Upon completion of the 8-week course, participants will understand microgrid systems, high-level solar-plus-storage system sizing, feasibility analysis, operation and control software, and electrical design of distribution networks.

"Local solar power systems paired with energy storage are a big part of our clean energy future, pairing renewable energy with community resilience," said Ted Bardacke, Chief Executive Officer, Clean Power Alliance. "When we began looking at potential programs to fund, the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator rose to the top as they have had proven success training the workforce of the future."

LACI's Green Jobs Fellowship is part of a multi-tiered workforce training program which provides technical training, interpersonal skills development, and industry-recognized certifications to help underrepresented groups succeed in the green economy. Participants who complete the program are matched with LACI startups and partners for internships and potential job opportunities to fulfill the mission of building an inclusive green economy. Potential post-training career pathways include: microgrid field technician, IBEW-11 Electrical Training Institute inside wireman, and solar field operations.

The training program is part of CPA's overall Clean Energy Workforce Development Investment Plan (Plan), which funds training to provide workers with the skills necessary to work on building and transportation electrification. The Plan also has a focus on union apprenticeship programs as well as rapid skills programs for union and non-union pathways.

CPA is funding the Clean Energy Workforce Development Investment Plan with funds from NextEra Energy, which built CPA's Mohave County Wind Farm. As part of the terms of the development, NextEra Energy agreed to invest $1 million over four years in CPA's workforce development efforts for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

The microgrid maintenance fellowship is one of three programs that CPA funded in the first phase of the Clean Energy Workforce Development Investment Plan. The other two programs are in partnership with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) training centers in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. These programs will launch in late 2022. The remainder of the funding in the Clean Energy Workforce Development Investment Plan will be invested over the next two years under the direction of CPA's board.

About Clean Power Alliance

Founded in 2017, Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 30 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fifth largest electricity provider in California and has the most customers receiving 100% renewable energy in the nation. CPA serves approximately three million people via one million customer accounts, providing clean renewable energy at competitive rates. For complete information regarding CPA visit http://www.cleanpoweralliance.org.

About LACI

LACI is creating an inclusive green economy by unlocking innovation by working with startups to accelerate the commercialization of clean technologies; transforming markets through partnerships with policymakers, innovators, and market leaders in transportation, energy, and sustainable cities; and enhancing communities through workforce development, pilots, and other programs. In the last ten years, LACI has helped 315 portfolio companies raise $695 million in funding and create over 2,480 jobs in the LA region, with a projected long-term economic impact on the LA region of more than $555 million dollars. Founded as an economic development initiative by the City of Los Angeles and its Department of Water & Power (LADWP), LACI is a non-profit recognized as one of the most innovative business incubators in the world by UBI. Learn more at laci.org.

